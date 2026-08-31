Ravens Underdog Undrafted Rookie Makes 53-Man Roster

It was quite a journey for many Baltimore Ravens players fighting to make the 53-man roster, but one story really stands out.

Coming in as an undrafted rookie, quarterback Joe Fagnano was a long shot to make the Ravens. The assumption was that even if he played well, the team would just waive him and re-sign him to the practice squad.

That turned out not to be the case. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report that Fagnano made the 53-man roster.

Joe Fagnano Finds His Way Onto Baltimore Ravens’ 53-Man Roster

Originally, Fagnano was going to compete with Diego Pavia and Skylar Thompson for the third-string job, but plans changed. Pavia was cut before training camp, and Thompson got hurt. Baltimore brought in Austin Reed to be the fourth-string, but he was cut from the team.

During the preseason, Fagnano completed 74.7% of his passes for 509 yards and 3 touchdowns to 1 interception. He added 12 rushing yards on 4 carries and 1 touchdown.

The team discussed whether to keep two or three quarterbacks. With the possibility of other NFL teams coming in to sign him, the Ravens took the cautious route and kept Fagnano on.

With Fagnano on the team, he is locked into the third-string job. Lamar Jackson will be the starter with Tyler Huntley as the backup.

How Will Joe Fagnano Fare With Ravens as Third-String QB?

It’s a big moment for the undrafted rookie to come in and win a roster spot on the Ravens. Fagnano has more than earned the job and played well enough to earn a spot on the team.

The possibility of him taking the field at any point in 2026 is unlikely. There might be games when he is inactive. This will be to use a gameday roster spot for a position that needs more depth.

Jackson is 100% healthy, so he should be back to his old form. Huntley has made for a great backup over the years and can pop into a game if the Ravens need him to.

This season is about Fagnano just sitting on the bench and learning from two veteran quarterbacks. He shows good promise, but needs a year or two to learn the NFL and be a long-term QB in the league.

He has all the mechanics to be a great quarterback and can lean on his skills to keep his career going. It will be a long NFL journey for him, but for him to make the roster is a massive step that most people in the world can’t do.