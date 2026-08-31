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Ravens Underdog Undrafted Rookie Makes 53-Man Roster

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Joe Fagnano
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 28: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass in the second quarter during a preseason game against the Washington Commandersat M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

It was quite a journey for many Baltimore Ravens players fighting to make the 53-man roster, but one story really stands out.

Coming in as an undrafted rookie, quarterback Joe Fagnano was a long shot to make the Ravens. The assumption was that even if he played well, the team would just waive him and re-sign him to the practice squad.

That turned out not to be the case. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report that Fagnano made the 53-man roster.

Joe Fagnano Finds His Way Onto Baltimore Ravens’ 53-Man Roster

Joe Fagnano
GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Originally, Fagnano was going to compete with Diego Pavia and Skylar Thompson for the third-string job, but plans changed. Pavia was cut before training camp, and Thompson got hurt. Baltimore brought in Austin Reed to be the fourth-string, but he was cut from the team.

During the preseason, Fagnano completed 74.7% of his passes for 509 yards and 3 touchdowns to 1 interception. He added 12 rushing yards on 4 carries and 1 touchdown.

The team discussed whether to keep two or three quarterbacks. With the possibility of other NFL teams coming in to sign him, the Ravens took the cautious route and kept Fagnano on.

With Fagnano on the team, he is locked into the third-string job. Lamar Jackson will be the starter with Tyler Huntley as the backup.

How Will Joe Fagnano Fare With Ravens as Third-String QB?

Joe Fagnano
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 28: Joe Fagnano #12 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter during a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

It’s a big moment for the undrafted rookie to come in and win a roster spot on the Ravens. Fagnano has more than earned the job and played well enough to earn a spot on the team.

The possibility of him taking the field at any point in 2026 is unlikely. There might be games when he is inactive. This will be to use a gameday roster spot for a position that needs more depth.

Jackson is 100% healthy, so he should be back to his old form. Huntley has made for a great backup over the years and can pop into a game if the Ravens need him to.

This season is about Fagnano just sitting on the bench and learning from two veteran quarterbacks. He shows good promise, but needs a year or two to learn the NFL and be a long-term QB in the league.

He has all the mechanics to be a great quarterback and can lean on his skills to keep his career going. It will be a long NFL journey for him, but for him to make the roster is a massive step that most people in the world can’t do.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Underdog Undrafted Rookie Makes 53-Man Roster

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