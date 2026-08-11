Ravens Making ‘Scary’ Adjustments for Derrick Henry

He’s already the NFL’s premier running back overpowering defenses between the tackles, but the Baltimore Ravens are still making two adjustments to help Derrick Henry be even more of a “scary sight” for opposing teams.

The changes are tied to how new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is altering the running game. Doyles’ shifting from straight-ahead power to attacking defenses on the edges, as well as aiming to get playmakers out of the backfield more targets as receivers.

Henry put the new ideas into practice during training camp, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The latter described how “Henry got out on the perimeter on designed runs a few times during the practice I saw. (All-Pro tight end Mark) Andrews calls Henry ‘a scary sight’ going downhill on the perimeter, with the ability to outrun or outmuscle defensive backs. The Ravens will also try to get Henry involved in the passing game at least somewhat, though that has never been his thing in heavy doses.

It’s hard to picture Henry suddenly becoming a prolific receiver for the first time in his pro career. The 32-year-old outrunning would-be tacklers outside the numbers is less difficult to envisage. Particularly when Henry occasionally thrived doing something similar for Doyle’s predecessor, Todd Monken.

New schemes can give fresh impetus to a veteran who is determined to prolong his career for as long as possible. Henry will only do it by proving the doubters wrong entering his 11th season.

Derrick Needs Fresh Ideas

Henry’s facing the challenge of changing the narrative about 30-something running backs. Not many players at the position in his age bracket still dominate defenses.

Doyle’s arrival is timely because two statistics reveal a decline in Henry’s production. Fortunately, former Chicago Bears OC Doyle has a few key ways to create more running room for Henry.

Those ways start with putting star quarterback Lamar Jackson under center more often. This alignment increases the guessing games defenses will play about defending run or pass.

The other big change involves the Ravens ditching the fullback position after parting ways with six-time Pro Bowler Patrick Ricard in free agency. Henry will miss the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder knocking open holes in front of him.

Doyle is hoping more two- and three-tight end sets will compensate for the absence of Ricard. Those same personnel groupings can also create blocking overloads at the edges, allowing linemen to pull outside and lead the way for Henry.

Similar formations and concepts created a notable “finishing move” for Henry and the Ravens when Monken called the plays. Henry’s touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers last season is a great example of the value of getting him to the perimeter.

Doyle’s main adjustment to Henry’s game makes sense, but the Ravens have other options for making outside runs the feature of a new-look offense. Including a potential draft steal.

Ravens Have More Speed in the Backfield

The Ravens landed a secret superstar of sorts when they used a sixth-round pick to take Clemson running back Adam Randall in the 2026 NFL draft. He’s already showcasing the mix of raw power and natural speed Doyle and his staff want to see from Henry and Co.

Randall’s dual rushing talents led to “Arguably the best example of the heightened physicality” during practice on Sunday, August 9. That’s according to Ravens.com Editorial Assistant Quentin Corpuel, who noticed Randall’s “barreled and bashed through defenders during recent practices. On a run to the left side, defensive lineman Aaron Graves hit Randall in the backfield, but Randall bounced off Graves, reversed field, and rumbled up the right sideline for a chunk gain.”

Doyle will be able to call more outside runs with Randall and versatile veteran Justice Hill supporting Henry. Randall’s collegiate experience as a wide receiver also means more possibilities to involve running backs as pass-catchers.

Two-time NFL rushing champion Henry will still be the engine, but subtle changes in play design should mean more chunk plays for every back in the rotation.