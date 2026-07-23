Ravens’ $36 Million Playmaker Gets Warned Before Training Camp

One of the biggest disappointments from the Baltimore Ravens‘ 2025 season was wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

In 2025, Bateman finished the season with 19 receptions for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns in 13 games. The receiving yards were the lowest of his five-year NFL career, with all of them in Baltimore.

It was a hit for the Ravens since they had just given him a three-year, $36 million contract the previous offseason after a career season. Bateman has not been the same since going for a career-high 756 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024, but a new warning might push him to match those numbers again.

Rashod Bateman Facing Pressure From Ravens in 2026

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley shared his full training camp preview for the team. Hensley listed Bateman as one of the players to watch at camp, but with a stern warning in it.

“The Ravens need Bateman to become that consistent No. 2 target to take some attention off of Zay Flowers. This season will go a long way in determining whether Bateman is more like the receiver who had a career year in 2024 or the one in 2025 who set a career low with 224 yards receiving.”

Baltimore did not mess around at the wide receiver position during the 2026 NFL Draft. The Ravens selected Ja’Kobi Lane in the third round and Elijah Sarratt in the fourth round.

While Zay Flowers is the focal point in the passing game, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has other targets he can throw to. Watch for wide receiver Devontez Walker and tight end Mark Andrews to also get additional looks in the passing game.

2026 Looks Like a Make-Or-Break Season for Rashod Bateman

Declan Doyle is running the Ravens’ offense now, leaving him to create this unit to his liking. Bateman has some work to do to get on Doyle’s good side for the upcoming season.

This Ravens offense struggled last season to match the level they have been accustomed to. They were 16th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 332.2 yards per game. The big problem was the passing game, which ranked 27th in the league with 175.6 yards per contest.

One reason for the passing struggles was the quarterback situation, with three different starters. Also, outside of Flowers, the Ravens’ receivers did not play well throughout the season. Former Ravens wide receiver and current free agent DeAndre Hopkins was second among the team’s receivers in receiving yards with 330.

Without Hopkins in the picture in 2026, the pressure is on Bateman to finally live up to his expectations. He can’t afford another down season, or he will be looking for a new team to play for next offseason.