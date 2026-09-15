Ravens Sign Former 71-Yard AFC North Weapon Before Saints Game

The Baltimore Ravens are addressing concerns before facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

In their 41-23 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Ravens lost wide receivers Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane to injuries. That raised questions about how the team would address the wide receiver position.

It appears the team has revealed its plan with the new announcement. Baltimore is bringing in reinforcements.

Baltimore Ravens Announce New Signing to the Team

The Ravens announced new roster moves on social media. They first announced that they have signed wide receiver Gage Larvadain to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, they also released kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad.

Moody joined the team after training camp amid concerns about Ravens kicker Tyler Loop’s preseason kicking. Loop made all of his kicks against the Colts.

Larvadain spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, playing in 13 games. He finished with 7 receptions for 71 yards and 1 rushing attempt for 3 yards. Larvadain returned 24 punts for 167 yards, averaging 7 yards per return.

Ravens Add More Offensive Firepower After Latest Injuries

The Ravens needed more help at wide receiver, with so much uncertainty around Lane and Flowers. Lane could miss multiple games, while Flowers might miss a man-of-two games. Flowers is dealing with a hamstring injury from training camp, and Lane fractured his wrist.

Baltimore will lean on Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore, LaJohntay Wester, and rookie Elijah Sarratt, to step up at receiver if they are out. Moore could see himself going from the practice squad and staying on the active roster.

Larvadain may not ever see the field for the Ravens, but he at least gives them some insurance at wide receiver. He can also make an impact on special teams as a returner.

Baltimore could add more receivers in the future, but they still have plenty of talent that can help now. Moore and Wester stepped up in the Colts game. Bateman did not have as much impact in the contest.

Sarratt could see his reps increase dramatically in this game and might actually play. He could even be seen as a starter.

The Ravens would like to see more production from Bateman as the new WR1 receiver if Flowers is out. They have the room to survive over the next few weeks with the injuries they are dealing with.

This is not an ideal situation to face when the Saints are next on the calendar. The Ravens would much prefer to be healthy on offense after putting up over 500 yards on the Colts. Expect a healthy amount of carries in Week 2.