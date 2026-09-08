Ravens Enter 2026 With One of NFL’s Best Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Lamar Jackson’s New Era in Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2026 NFL season among the favorites to win Super Bowl LXI, and Derrick Henry has made it clear that anything short of a championship will leave something missing from his time alongside Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore enters the season at 11-1 to win the Super Bowl, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams at +500 and the Buffalo Bills at 10-1, according to Yahoo Sports. The Ravens are ahead of the defending champion Seattle Seahawks at 12-1 and the Kansas City Chiefs at 15-1.

Henry enters his 11th NFL season and his third with Baltimore. After watching other teams compete for the Lombardi Trophy throughout his career, the running back wants that to change in 2026.

His motivation also includes making sure his partnership with two-time NFL MVP Jackson produces a championship.

Ravens Begin Super Bowl LXI Chase Against Colts

The Rams led The Athletic’s optimism rankings at 98.7%, followed by Baltimore’s AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals at 96.3%. The Denver Broncos, Seahawks, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars also finished ahead of the Ravens.

The rest of the AFC North landed much lower. Pittsburgh Steelers fans posted a 36.2% optimism score, while the Cleveland Browns finished last at 2.7%.

Baltimore has reached only one AFC Championship Game since winning Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season. The Ravens are also 0-4 in postseason games against the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals since 2020.

Derrick Henry Makes Strong Super Bowl Declaration About Lamar Jackson

Henry addressed his championship goal during an appearance on the Ravens’ “The Lounge” podcast, telling BaltimoreRavens.com’s Ryan Mink that he doesn’t want to finish his career without winning alongside Jackson.

“It would be crazy for me to say I played with Lamar Jackson and we didn’t win no championships. I cannot have that. I do not want that to be a thing. We’ve got to do it,” Henry said.

The 32-year-old then explained what continues to motivate him entering another season.

“I want to win a Super Bowl. That’s a big motivation. I just want to be able to feel that feeling. I’m tired of watching. Every year, I’m tired of being at home on the couch watching. I want to be a part of it,” Henry said. “That’s what’s motivating me right now. I’m going to keep going until we get to that point. We have the 2026 season to get that accomplished.”

Henry’s individual production hasn’t slowed since he arrived in Baltimore. He has averaged 1,758 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns per season since the start of 2024.

Team success has been harder to find.

The Ravens reached the AFC Divisional Round during Henry’s first season before losing to Buffalo. Baltimore then dropped four of its final six games in 2025 and missed the playoffs for only the second time since 2018.

Ravens Fans Send Strong Message About Jesse Minter Era

Baltimore will try to change that under new head coach Jesse Minter, who replaced John Harbaugh following Harbaugh’s 18-year tenure.

The Ravens retained a core led by Jackson and Henry, while Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle bring a new approach to a team trying to make another championship run.

Fans appear confident about the changes.

The Athletic surveyed supporters of all 32 NFL teams for its 2026 Hope-O-Meter, and Ravens fans registered a 90.8% optimism score. Only six teams finished higher.

“A change of leadership brings new ideas, LJ8 always gets an MVP with a new OC, and I can see them bringing fresh impetus to a championship-caliber squad that has needed it. My confidence is high,” one Ravens fan told The Athletic.

Another pointed directly to the coaching changes.

“New wünderkind HC and OC, buy-in from the QB and the AFC and NFC South as non-division opponents? All is well in Charm City, baby!” the fan said.

A third noted how close Baltimore remained despite its difficult 2025 campaign: “Last year was such a disaster — and we still were a field goal away from winning the division.”