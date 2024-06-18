Ravens Named Fit for Record-Setting Defensive Back Still on the Market

The Baltimore Ravens were loaded at safety in 2023, but that was before Geno Stone left for AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. So there’s room for record-setting defensive back Jamal Adams, who’s still on the market.

Adams and the Ravens are a good fit, according to Pro Football Network’s Josiah Caswell. He noted how “Adams is healthy once again looking to provide a team the top-tier box safety he once was. If he can stay healthy, which is a big question mark, he could provide some veteran support as either a starter or primary backup, depending on his landing spot.”

Caswell’s reference to Adams as a “box safety” is telling because the veteran has always played his best football closer to the line of scrimmage. At least that used to be the case, but the former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler “hasn’t had a sack in three years after setting a record for defensive backs in 2020 (9.5),” per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

If the Ravens could tap into Adams’ talent for creating pressure, they could create a niche role for the 28-year-old in blitz packages. Using Adams with this level of specificity would let defensive coordinator Zach Orr be more creative with an All-Pro safety.

Jamal Adams’ Blitz Skills Should Appeal to Ravens

Adams hasn’t been getting home on the blitz recently, but he can still create havoc when rushing the pocket. It’s what No. 33 did to force this interception against the Cleveland Browns last season.

Splash plays like this one are why the Seahawks kept Adams blitzing, despite injuries and declining production. Fortunately, the underlying metrics justified the strategy.

Adams blitzed 22 times last season and generated three hurries, three knockdowns and six pressures, per Pro Football Reference. Those numbers prove the player selected sixth overall by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL draft can still make an impact in the right system.

The Ravens offer the right system after leading the league with 60 sacks last season. Although coordinator Mike Macdonald left for Adams’ old stomping ground in Seattle, the scheme should still stay the same, even with Orr calling plays.

Perhaps that’s why the Ravens have already taken a look at Adams, hosting the player for a visit back in May, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Taking a second look makes sense, even though Adams wouldn’t be a like-for-like replacement for Stone.

Ravens Changing the Picture in Secondary

It’s all change on the back end for the Ravens after Stone and cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin left town. The latter pair could be replaced by an award-winning veteran, but Stone will be tougher to replace.

He became a prolific ball hawk in 2023, snatching a team-leading seven interceptions. Adams wouldn’t offer the same range and anticipation in coverage.

In fact, Adams is more likely to be a liability in space. The way he was when San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro Deebo Samuel burned him for this touchdown catch, illustrated by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

This play is a timely reminder Adams is better suited to a sub-package role in blitzing situations. Better for Orr to use dynamic and versatile Kyle Hamilton in more coverage assignments.

Hamilton’s recovering from elbow surgery, but he’s still expected to be full go for training camp. That will give Orr ample opportunities to add to the workload of one of the most flexible safeties in the NFL.

Extra coverage work for Hamilton would free up some reps for Adams to blitz. Alternatively, the Ravens could trust a similar role to an incumbent safety like Ar’Darius Washington, who is earning rave reviews this offseason.

That may be a more prudent strategy than handing a contract to Adams and trusting him to stay healthy when he hasn’t completed a full season since 2018.