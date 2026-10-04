Ravens Receive Final Week 4 Injury News on All-Pro Offensive Lineman

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their Week 4 contest, which will see them square off against the winless Tennessee Titans. After picking up a thrilling victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, the Ravens are in a prime position to build off last week’s showing and pick up their third win of the year.

Injuries could derail Baltimore’s plans, though, as a handful of key players are banged up heading into this contest. One such player is All-Pro offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley, who has been battling a toe injury as of late. Stanley is listed as questionable for this game, but it sounds like the team is expecting to have him on the field for this matchup.

Ravens Expecting Ronnie Stanley to Play in Week 4

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Stanley has consistently been one of the best left tackles in the league since his arrival. He has a pair of Pro Bowl selections to his name, in addition to a First-Team All-Pro selection from the 2019 campaign, which has easily been the best year of his pro career so far.

The only thing that has been able to slow down Stanley to this point in his career is injuries, and he recently found himself slowed down by a toe injury. Stanley ended up not playing in the team’s win over Dallas in Week 3, and while the Ravens ended up coming out on top, it was clear that superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson missed having him protecting his blindside.

It’s still early in the season, so Baltimore isn’t going to force Stanley back into action before he’s ready to go, but he has been trending in the right direction at practice over the past few days. Sure enough, while he is questionable to play against Tennessee, reports indicate that Stanley should be able to get back on the field after a one-week hiatus from the field.

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (questionable, toe) ‘should be’ good to go today vs Tennessee, per source,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Ravens Offense Set for Ronnie Stanley Boost vs. Titans

Getty Ronnie Stanley is expected to gut out a toe injury for the Ravens in Week 4

The Ravens could probably beat the Titans even if Stanley doesn’t play, but nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, which is why it is important for the team to get him back on the field. Stanley is one of the best players in the league when it comes to his respective craft, so the more protection Baltimore can give Jackson under center, the better, no matter who the opponent is.

A final decision on Stanley’s status will be made 90 minutes before kickoff, but it looks like he is expected to get back on the field Sunday afternoon. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and if all goes according to plan for the Ravens, they will walk away from this game with a 3-1 record.