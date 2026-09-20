Ravens’ Latest Roster Move Doesn’t ‘Bode Well’ for Ronnie Stanley

Usually adding a player to the roster is good news, but the Baltimore Ravens’ latest addition “may not bode well” for an All-Pro starter dealing with a troublesome injury before Week 2’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley hasn’t been a full participant at practice before the visit of the Saints to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 20. Stanley’s still listed as “questionable” because of a toe problem, but it’s probably not a good sign the team “used a practice squad elevation on OT Gerad Lichtenhan” on Saturday, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

More warning signs include Zrebiec explaining how the Ravens have room for two more inactives after officially ruling out go-to target, wide receiver Zay Flowers. It means the Ravens “will need 2 more (inactives). Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson and Trey Hendrickson are all questionable.”

This would mean the Ravens will have 6 inactives. Zay Flowers, Nnamdi Madubuike and Teddye Buchanan have already been declared out. Joe Fagnano will be emergency No.3 QB. So Ravens will need 2 more. Ronnie Stanley, John Simpson and Trey Hendrickson are all questionable. https://t.co/RUdVNrq52D — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 19, 2026

Zrebiec isn’t the only one who believes Lichtenhan’s promotion is ominous for Stanley’s status. The same view’s shared by ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, who believes “The addition of an extra offensive tackle may indicate Ronnie Stanley (questionable, toe) is not ready to play. Carson Vinson would start for Stanley at left tackle.”

Hensley’s reference is significant because the 2025 NFL draft fifth-round pick starting would expose the Ravens to a matchup nightmare in the trenches.

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan Adds to Confusing Picture at Left Tackle

The Ravens are covering all their bases at the crucial spot along the offensive line. Even if their intent behind adding Lichtenhan to the 53-man roster remains confusing.

Lichtenhan’s not likely to be in line to start. The former undrafted free agent does possess imposing size at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, but his physical dimensions might be more suited to how the Ravens used to block up front.

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter’s predecessor John Harbaugh preferred hat-on-hat blocking carried out by massive maulers able to bully defensive linemen. Minter and new offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford favor an approach based more on the athleticism and mobility needed to execute zone-style concepts.

Those schemes are central to new coordinator Declan Doyle’s offense, but Lichtenhan might still fit another formation in the playbook. An alignment Vinson helped the Ravens deploy during last week’s 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Vinson has at least won over rookie head coach Jesse Minter. The latter told Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink how Vinson “did a really good job in Week 1. He had a chance to get in there on some of our jumbo-type packages as an extra guy. So, I think it is a really cool thing to see a guy really get in there and start to play, and his play style is exactly how we want to play. He is very physical, he plays really aggressively, and again, I think he has just really, really improved.”

Perhaps Lichtenhan has been placed on the roster so the Ravens can continue using six O-linemen packages against the Saints without Stanley. That makes sense, but a sub-package won’t be enough to reduce the impact of Stanley’s absence.

Ronnie Stanley Absence Would Be a Major Blow for Ravens

Vinson’s impressed coaches, but his case for replacing Stanley isn’t exactly strong. The ex-Alabama A&M standout has yet to start game in the pros, so the Ravens couldn’t feel completely secure about Vinson being the new blindside protector for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Some doubt would be justified after Vinson’s struggled to live up to the billing as a Day 3 draft steal. Seeing Vinson line up over suddenly prolific again edge-rusher Chase Young would be an obvious matchup advantage for the Saints’ defense.

The Ravens would also miss Stanley’s muscle and move skills in the running game. He’s a cornerstone veteran who underpins the best plays for Jackson and still dominant, ageless running back Derrick Henry.

Stanley proving able to go, and Lichtenhan being mere depth in case the 32-year-old doesn’t last the whole game, remains the best scenario for the Ravens this week.