Ravens Urged to Make ‘No-Brainer’ Decision on $26 Million Free Agent

If there’s a way for the Baltimore Ravens to improve their offensive line, it’s hard to understand why they wouldn’t.

The biggest issue up front right now seems to be the lack of a starting center.

One recent injury update may open the door to filling that role after former Cleveland Browns center and free agent Ethan Pocic was cleared medically for training camp.

“Browns starting center Ethan Pocic, who tore his Achilles last December, recently was cleared by Dr. Norman Waldrop to participate in training camp. Pocic is a free agent, and is said by a source to be ‘full go,'” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on July 15.

“Feel like it’s a no-brainer for the Ravens to bring (Pocic) in for camp,” Elite Takes wrote on its official X account.

Pocic, 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, has $26.8 million in career earnings and started 13 games for the Browns before his injury, which came in the final season of a 3-year, $18 million contract.

Spotrac projects his market value as a 3-year, $31.3 million contract. After his injury, Pocic’s value seems more like a 1-year contract worth between $8 million and $10 million.

Full-Time Starter for 2 Different Franchises

Pocic was a 2-time All-SEC selection and All-American at LSU before the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the 2nd round (No. 58 overall) of the 2017 NFL draft.

He became a full-time starter as a swing guard for the Seahawks as a rookie and made the NFL All-Rookie Team, but only played 14 games over the next 2 seasons due to injuries.

In 2020, he became the full-time starter at center for the Seahawks and stayed there until he signed a 1-year, $1.18 million “prove-it” free-agent contract with the Browns in 2022. He turned that into his 3-year, $18 million free-agent contract in 2023.

Ravens Lost 3-Time Pro Bowl Center in Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens lost their superstar center in free agency after 3-time Pro Bowler and former 1st -round pick Tyler Linderbaum signed a 3-year, $81 million free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton handed out a rare “A” grade to the Raiders for stealing Linderbaum away from the Ravens — a move that’s almost certainly made the Ravens’ offense much worse in 2026.

For the Raiders, Linderbaum represents a bridge between veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and the future of the franchise in 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.