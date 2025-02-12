Ravens Urged to Sign Justin Fields for Lamar Jackson Lesson

Boosting their options at quarterback isn’t a priority for the Baltimore Ravens while Lamar Jackson is on the roster, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to the team signing Justin Fields in 2025 NFL free agency.

The value is in how two-time league MVP Jackson can teach the Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller an important lesson, Specifically, how Jackson “found out how to develop as a lethal passer without sacrificing his mobility, which is something that Fields could benefit from,” according to The 33rd Team’s Tyler Brooke.

He thinks the presence of offensive coordinator Todd Monken would also be good for Fields after the Ravens led the league in yards. Meanwhile, Fields lost the starting job to Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh last season, but “while Fields would likely never see the field, he’d have an opportunity to work side by side with arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now.”

That’s how highly Brooke rates Jackson. He also believes that “for the Ravens, there aren’t many other suitable QB2 options that fit what they do. Journeyman veteran Josh Johnson was the backup this year, but the 38-year-old is unlikely to come back this offseason, with retirement more likely on that table.”

There’s an opening for Fields on the Ravens roster. An opening sure to be beneficial to his career, per Brooke: “It’s unlikely that Fields would be interested in a long-term deal, but if the market is cold, then another one-year deal in Baltimore could be a beneficial long-term play.”

Strengthening the depth chart at football’s most important position is always a smart move. Doing it at the expense of their toughest AFC North rivals would be a win-win for the Ravens.

Justin Fields Needs Decisive Action at Career Crossroads

Fields is at a genuine career crossroads after being unseated by Wilson. Both are free agents, and the Steelers are “still undecided” about who to re-sign, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, but Pittsburgh may not have a choice.

Not when ESPN’s Adam Schefter told NFL on ESPN at the Super Bowl how “there will be a market for Justin Fields. A number of teams interested in him.”

The Ravens should be involved in any market for Fields. He’s still a dynamic, dual-threat QB who can influence games in a variety of ways, but particularly on the ground.

Fields’ mobility encouraged the Steelers to find increasingly creative ways to unleash his rushing skills. Like for this touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6, highlighted by Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

Refining those skills into something closer to complete quarterback play is a challenge the Ravens are uniquely qualified to answer, thanks to their development of Jackson.

Lamar Jackson the Measuring Stick for Developing Mobile QB

Jackson has gone from a run-first signal-caller to a mature and efficient passer able to beat defenses at every level with this arm. The 28-year-old posted a career-high 78.7 on-target percentage in 2024, per Pro Football Reference.

He threw the ball at an MVP level, but for all the strides he’s made as a passer, Jackson has continued to gash defenses with his legs at a record-breaking rate.

Achieving the same balance in his game has largely eluded Fields ever sine the Chicago Bears made him the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He’s had his moments, notably when Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 start last season, but there have been too many missed opportunities.

Those misses led to “Inaccuracy to different ranges, turnover-worthy throws, not ripping open shots,” according to Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus.

Fields has struggled to make big plays through the air and taken too many sacks. He’s been sacked 151 times and has thrown 31 interceptions since entering the pros.

Making quicker decisions and working on ball placement should be the priorities for Fields at his next stop. The Ravens provide the ideal learning ground thanks to Jackson’s experience and Monken’s schemes.