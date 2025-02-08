Lamar Jackson Super Fan Makes Controversial Josh Allen MVP Statement

Few media personalities are as enamoured with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as Colin Cowherd, but the Fox Sports pundit still thinks Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen deserved to win the AP NFL MVP award.

Cowherd believes Allen denied Jackson a third award because Baltimore’s QB1 became overshadowed by running back Derrick Henry. As Cowherd put it on an episode of “The Herd” podcast, “when Derrick Henry arrived in Baltimore, defenses playing the Ravens had to make choices and concessions. And many times it felt like the key to that team was not Lamar Jackson, it was Derrick Henry.”

To underscore the difference Henry made, Cowherd also noted how “as much as Josh Allen got support from James Cook, he was the 16th leading rusher in the league. Receiving core? They lost Stefon Diggs, yet he won 10 of his last 12, one pick after December 1st, I think.”

Cowherd essentially made a simple distinction between Allen and Jackson. One based on the latter having more to work with than the former.

Allen doing more with less was summed up by these words from Cowherd, “when you play the Bills, there is one and one mission only, and that is to stop Josh Allen. When you played the Ravens this year, some teams made the choice to concentrate on Derrick Henry.”

This is a smart argument, but the idea Jackson was less award-worthy because of his supporting cast is tough for some to take. Particularly when his superior statistics were enough to make him the first-team All-Pro quarterback, a distinction that’s historically been matched by an MVP gong.

Colin Cowherd Made Rare Argument Against Lamar Jackson

It’s unusual for the All-Pro starter not to win MVP, but it’s equally out of the ordinary for Cowherd to pick against Jackson. The podcast host has long been one of the most vocal admirers of Jackson’s talents.

Cowherd has described Jackson as “probably the world’s best football talent” He’s also defended Jackson’s inability to win a Super Bowl.

Comments like those are why it’s surprising Cowherd endorsed Allen pipping Jackson to the MVP award. It was a close and controversial call, based on AP votes, but Cowherd isn’t the only media personality who thinks Jackson simply did only what he should have done with the talent at his disposal.

A similar view is shared by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. He told “First Take” how Allen’s “viewed as somebody who exceeded expectations” after the Bills lost key personnel, including All-Pro wide receiver Diggs.

Meanwhile, “Jackson is viewed as somebody who lived up to expectations” because the Ravens are “loaded” with bluechip playmakers on both sides of the ball.

It’s a compelling viewpoint since left tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Mark Andrews and wideout Zay Flowers complemented Henry on offense. On the other side of the ball, safety Kyle Hamilton, edge-rusher Kyle Van Noy, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, middle linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Marlon Humphrey underpinned a defense full of star power.

Jackson was flanked by All-Pros, but he still determined whether the Ravens won or lost. Allen did the same, but he couldn’t keep pace with Jackson statistically.

Josh Allen Couldn’t keep Pace With Lamar Jackson

Allen produced a strong body of work this season. The 28-year-old threw for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions, while also adding 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

While those numbers are impressive, Jackson’s were better in every meaningful category, per OptaSTATS.

Statistics on this level are why arguing Jackson’s supporting cast weakened his MVP case does a disservice to his maturation this season. He continued to make strides as a passer, both in terms of accuracy and big-play potential.

Jackson’s 78.7 on-target percentage and 2,087 completed air yards were both career-high marks, according to Pro Football Reference. Those tallies measure Jackson’s improvement and help explain why he was first-team All-Pro above Allen.

Jackson being All-Pro, but not MVP, has sparked the controversy about the latter award. It’s why MLB Hall of Fame voter Rob Parker told Fox Sports Radio the voters are “cowards.”

Parker pointed out how “the last 11 All-Pro first-team quarterbacks were named MVP. You can’t split the baby, it makes no sense. You can’t say one guy is All-Pro first-team quarterback and the other guy is MVP. It stinks. It lacks credibility. It’s illogical.”

The AP’s acknowledgement of both Jackson and Allen merely reflects how both players elevated football’s most important position. Ultimately though, Allen had the accolade that counted, a playoff win over the Ravens that’s left Jackson seething and still waiting to get over the Super Bowl hump.