Spring ‘Standout’ Named ‘Biggest Surprise’ for Ravens

They are counting on quantity over quality at wide receiver, but the Baltimore Ravens could receive an unexpected boost from a spring “standout” predicted to be the team’s “biggest surprise” after outplaying 2026 NFL draft picks Elijah Sarratt and Ja’Kobi Lane this offseason.

Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta drafted Sarratt and Lane to ease the burden on go-to wideout Zay Flowers, but a forgotten pass-catcher has done more to impress ESPN’s Jamison Hensley during OTAS and minicamp.

Hensley named Devontez Walker as “the standout wide receiver this spring, continually stretching the field.” This is a timely upward trend when, as Hensley pointed out, “pressure is on Walker after Baltimore drafted two wide receivers: Ja’Kobi Lane in the third round and Elijah Sarratt in the fourth round. Still, Walker is competing for the No. 3 spot behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Walker has made the most of his limited opportunities, scoring touchdowns on four of his seven career catches.”

Walker’s knack for finding the end zone will be key to him staying ahead of Sarratt and Lane. Particularly when the latter is also generating a ton of hype after his showings at minicamp.

Devontez Walker Justifying Ravens’ Confidence

Buzz has been building about Walker throughout this offseason, while the third-year pro has been justifying the faith of the Ravens. Sticking with Walker is no small leap of faith for new head coach Jesse Minter and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

A mere seven career catches would be a miserable stat line, even for a former fourth-round pick, but Walker possesses intangibles that are tough to ignore. The main one involves him turning four of those scant few receptions into touchdowns, including this 25-yard scoring grab against AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns last season.

Being able to find pay-dirt so often is an invaluable trait for any receiver, but Walker knows he still needs to round out his game. The 25-year-old revealed earlier this offseason how he’s “trying to get better and trying to become that complete receiver and not just be looked at as that one-trick guy. Just being able to do everything, move everywhere, so there’s no flaw in it,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Adding nuance to his route tree is how Walker can stay ahead of Lane and Sarratt, both of whom offer different qualities than a boom-or-bust scoring threat. Fortunately, reeling in touchdowns isn’t the only way Walker helps the Ravens’ passing game and franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Wide Receiver Competition About Different Traits

Walker’s other key attribute is the ability to get vertical in a hurry. Just like he did for this 30-yard connection with Jackson against the New York Jets.

Having a legitimate vertical threat in the lineup is invaluable for Jackson. Walker gives Baltimore’s QB1 the option of taking the top off coverage in an instant, as well as opening up underneath throwing lanes by keeping at least one safety deep.

Ironically, one of Walker’s best skills could lead to more reps for Lane and Sarratt. Especially when the latter is known for making the ball stick over the middle of the field.

Sarratt’s physicality is matched by Lane, who explained to Mink and Garrett Downing on ‘The Lounge Podcast‘ about his role in Doyle’s offense being “rather than just catching the ball, it’s being put in positions to set the edge for Derrick Henry so he can break a 70 yard run.”

Doyle needs receivers tough enough to brave going over the middle and willing to set an edge in the run game. The new play-caller also needs the type of sudden-strike capability Walker affords Jackson.

Different traits among his wide receivers will enable Doyle to manufacture big plays for Jackson from a group greater than the sum of its parts.