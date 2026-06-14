Ravens Trade Pitch Brings Defensive Help From NFC

Just because the Baltimore Ravens seem stacked in their secondary — especially at safety — doesn’t mean they won’t continue making moves.
Thats how bad their defense was in 2025, when they entered the season as Super Bowl contenders but limped away with an 8-9 record, saw their head coach fired, and didn’t make the AFC Playoffs for the 1st time since 2021.
Now, with a defensive-minded leader in rookie head coach Jesse Minter, it’s a safe bet they will never stopping tinkering with their defense — something Last Word on Sports’ Anthony Palacios thinks could continue with a trade for Minnesota Vikings safety Theo Jackson.
“After hiring Jesse Minter as their new head, the Baltimore Ravens have solidified their starting safety unit and don’t necessarily need the best name in the trade market,” Palacios wrote on June 14. “Between Malaki Starks, Kyle Hamilton, and now signing Jaylinn Hawkins, things are shaping up pretty nicely for the Ravens’ safety room. However, depth is always something the team can address. Jackson won’t be a starter in Baltimore, but maybe he can turn his career around in a system led by Minter, who successfully developed (former Ravens safety) Alohi Gilman during his last tenure in Los Angeles.”
Theo Jackson Named ‘1 Player’ Vikes Need to Trade
Jackson’s name has already been throw about in trade rumors, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named Jackson the 1 player the Vikings need to trade on June 2.
“Theo Jackson made our list of potential cut candidates after the Minnesota Vikings selected safety Jakobe Thomas in the third round of this year’s draft,” Moton wrote. ” … Jackson made strides as a downhill defender, logging 47 tackles (three for loss) and two sacks in 14 contests. However, Jackson gave up too much ground in coverage, allowing a 131.5 passer rating and a 71.4 percent completion rate. Regardless of Thomas’ progress through his first offseason in the pros, Minnesota may attempt to trade Jackson because of his limitations on passing downs.”
If the Ravens do trade for Jackson, the price would have to be something along the lines of a 2027 or 2028 6th round pick to make it feasible — he still has 2 years remaining on the 3-year, $9.3 million contract he signed with the Vikings before the 2024 season.
Ravens Possibly All Set After Signing Jalynn Hawkins
The more likely scenario for the Ravens is that they are completely set at safety after they signed Hawkins to a 2-year, $10 million free-agent contract in March.
Hawkins will also be as motivated as anyone on the roster this season after thinking he would be able to run it back with the New England Patriots in 2026 after starting 15 games and helping lead them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2025.
Instead, the Patriots went with another veteran safety in Kevin Byard on a 1-year, $7 million contract.
“I mean, to be honest, I mean, I was surprised (about not signing with Patriots),” Hawkins said. “I mean, me and my wife were both surprised. I’m pretty sure we were kind of like … we anticipated coming off a good season and stuff like that, we’ll be back (in New England), but you never know how things go. You never know what God has planned and, like, free agency, you know what I’m saying? It can go either way. So it is what it is, but I’m happy (in Baltimore) for sure.”
Ravens Trade Pitch Brings Defensive Help From NFC