Ravens Trade Pitch Brings Defensive Help From NFC

Just because the Baltimore Ravens seem stacked in their secondary — especially at safety — doesn’t mean they won’t continue making moves.

Thats how bad their defense was in 2025, when they entered the season as Super Bowl contenders but limped away with an 8-9 record, saw their head coach fired, and didn’t make the AFC Playoffs for the 1st time since 2021.

Now, with a defensive-minded leader in rookie head coach Jesse Minter, it’s a safe bet they will never stopping tinkering with their defense — something Last Word on Sports’ Anthony Palacios thinks could continue with a trade for Minnesota Vikings safety Theo Jackson.

“After hiring Jesse Minter as their new head, the Baltimore Ravens have solidified their starting safety unit and don’t necessarily need the best name in the trade market,” Palacios wrote on June 14. “Between Malaki Starks, Kyle Hamilton, and now signing Jaylinn Hawkins, things are shaping up pretty nicely for the Ravens’ safety room. However, depth is always something the team can address. Jackson won’t be a starter in Baltimore, but maybe he can turn his career around in a system led by Minter, who successfully developed (former Ravens safety) Alohi Gilman during his last tenure in Los Angeles.”

Theo Jackson Named ‘1 Player’ Vikes Need to Trade

Jackson’s name has already been throw about in trade rumors, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton named Jackson the 1 player the Vikings need to trade on June 2.