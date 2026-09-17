Ravens Trade Pitch Swaps 2nd-Round Pick for 1,200-Yard Pro Bowl WR

Wednesday’s news that talented Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver and starter Ja’Kobi Lane will miss most of his rookie season as he recovers from a fractured wrist hit the franchise and its fanbase like a ton of bricks.

The Ravens need answers that might not come from within their own roster, which is why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox proposed a trade that would send a 2027 2nd-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Pro Bowl wide receiver and 2024 1st-round pick Brian Thomas Jr.

“(Jaguars) general manager James Gladstone has shown that he isn’t afraid to make an aggressive trade if he believes it will benefit his squad,” Knox wrote on September 16. “He traded starting corner Tyson Campbell in-season last year. The Jags have dismissed the trade buzz surrounding wideout Brian Thomas Jr. However, it’s fair to wonder how tightly they’ll hang onto him now. Thomas had three catches for 40 yards in the opener, but Parker Washington has fully arrived as Jacksonville’s new No. 1 receiver. Washington is set to be a free agent in 2027. Moving Thomas, who will be extension-eligible in the spring, could help pave a financial path to paying Washington like a top-tier target.”

Thomas would be a great 1-year rental for the Ravens but probably isn’t worth a 2nd-round pick at this point. It might be smart to start by offering up a 5th- or 6th-round pick packaged with wide receiver Rashod Bateman or wide receiver Tez Walker.

Brian Thomas Jr.’s Numbers Plummeted in 2025

The Jaguars made a surprise run to the AFC South title and the playoffs in 2025 under 1st-year head coach Liam Coen. It was made even more surprising by how little Thomas had to do with their success.

Thomas had 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024 as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl, but had just 48 receptions for 707 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2025.

He also missed 3 games due to injuries after playing all 17 games in 2024.

“It was just adversity, which gives you a lot to grow from,” Thomas said after the season. “I wouldn’t call it frustrating. I mean, it just gives you something to build off. You know what you’ve got to do, and you know what you’ve got to do to sustain (success).”

Brian Thomas Jr. Showed Frustration Before Season

The problems for Thomas started during training camp, when he seemed to never get on the same page as quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars selected Thomas in the 1st round (No. 23 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

“Thomas looked uncomfortable in training camp,” ESPN’s Michael DiRocco wrote on February 22. “In addition to learning the new offense, he and quarterback Trevor Lawrence had some issues connecting on throws. Thomas twice took off his helmet and slammed it to the ground after an incompletion and he kicked a ball, which bounced off a bystander, after failing to make what would have been a high-difficulty catch in the end zone.”

The Jaguars’ disconnect with Thomas is somewhat confusing — most teams would bend over backwards to get an elite wide receiver who is that young. Not the Jaguars. Not only did they show a preference for Parker, but they also drafted a wide receiver/cornerback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with Travis Hunter.