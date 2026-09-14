Trey Hendrickson Proved a Point in Ravens’ Debut

He’s supposed to be an injury risk who can’t be trusted to justify a bloated contract, but Trey Hendrickson proved a point to his critics by dominating on his debut for the Baltimore Ravens.

Hendrickson led a pass rush that kept Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback Daniel Jones under siege all day during a 41-23 Ravens’ win in Week 1. The All-Pro edge-rusher didn’t log a sack, but “When Trey Hendrickson was on the field, the Ravens posted a 58.6% pressure rate and two sacks. Without him, 20.0% pressure rate and zero sacks. Hendrickson generated all eight of his pressures across 21 matchups against Colts LT Bernhard Raimann,” per Next Gen Stats.

Those numbers helped Hendrickson defy predictions he’s on the decline. His litany of pressures at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, September 13 also helped other members of the Ravens’ pass rush.

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter made special mention of Hendrickson’s immediate impact. Minter needs Hendrickson to be the centerpiece of a stronger defense, but one number from Hendrickson’s exciting first outing for the Ravens reveals why coaches should get more creative with the 31-year-old.

Trey Hendrickson Proved He Still Has a Lot Left

Hendrickson’s $112-million contract drew strong criticism during the offseason. Most of the critics focused on worries about the player’s age and recent injury record.

Those concerns underpinned a narrative Hendrickson had little left in the tank. He proved otherwise by being a constant menace in Indy.

The best proof of Hendrickson’s enduring ability to wreck the pocket was tallying “5 pressures with 3 of the quick (under 2.5s) variety,” per Next Gen Stats, according to Steven Ruiz of Fox Sports.

Hendrickson getting around his blocker so quickly showed he’s still a dominant game-wrecker at this stage of his NFL career. Minter acknowledged that status when he told reporters, including Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, “I thought he dominated the game. I think Daniel Jones was more pressured on dropbacks than any QB in the league yesterday.”

Most of the pressure Jones faced came from Hendrickson, but Minter will be pleased other members of the Ravens’ defensive front got in on the act.

Ravens’ Other Edge-Rushers Stepped Up in Week 1

Hendrickson earning so much attention from the Colts allowed the Ravens’ other pass-rushers to feast. None more so than bookend edge defender Tavius Robinson.

The latter added seven pressures, according to NFL Researcher. Robinson also got to Jones for one of the Ravens’ two sacks on the day.

Robinson’s development as a credible QB hunter is proof of how Hendrickson can make everybody up front for the Ravens better. Things were supposed to work the other way around when Robinson was tipped to cover a core weakness in Hendrickson’s game.

Minter must take full advantage of the developing Hendrickson and Robinson double act. Starting with moving Hendrickson across the front more often.

All of his pressures coming at the expense of Colts’ left tackle Raimann meant Hendrickson was static at right D-end. He’s versatile and still formidable enough to switch sides and even slide inside to create further problems.

Shifting Hendrickson off his spot will make it harder for teams to double the one member of the Ravens’ front seven every opponent is going to need special plans to stop.