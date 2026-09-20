Ravens Make Trio of Decisions on Injured Starters for Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to keep up the positive momentum in Week 2 after they thrashed the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener. The team already knows it will be without star wide receiver Zay Flowers for this game, but there are several other starters who could find a way to overcome their injuries and suit up for this game.

Offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and John Simpson both carried questionable designations into this game, as did defensive end Trey Hendrickson, but it seemed like all three guys were trending towards playing on Sunday. Sure enough, all three guys avoided the Ravens’ inactive list, meaning they will be good to go against the New Orleans Saints.

Trey Hendrickson, Ronnie Stanley, & John Simpson All Active in Week 2

Winning is always great, but the Ravens left their clash with the Colts quite banged up. Not only was Flowers forced out of the game early, but fellow wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane suffered a wrist injury that landed him on injured reserve. Hendrickson, Stanley, and Simpson all missed time at practice throughout the week managing their own injuries, which led to their respective statuses for Week 2 being murky.

Of these injuries, Hendrickson’s might be the worst. He suffered a broken finger in Week 1, but he is putting a cast on his hand that will protect his finger and allow him to play against his former team. Stanley’s status briefly seemed to be in doubt after depth tackle Gerad Lichtenhan was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday, but he is going to tough out his toe injury. Simpson, meanwhile, is dealing with a lingering groin injury.

Each of these guys is incredibly important to Baltimore, with Stanley and Simpson comprising the left side of the team’s offensive line. They aren’t necessarily 100% healthy, but they all will be gutting it out on Sunday, as Hendrickson, Stanley, and Simpson have all shed their questionable designations and will suit up against New Orleans.

All three Ravens’ players listed as questionable on the injury report will play today against the Saints: LT Ronnie Stanley (toe), OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger), G John Simpson (groin),” Jamison Hensley of ESPN shared in a post on X.

Ravens Aiming to Push Record to 2-0 in Week 2

Getty Ronnie Stanley of the Baltimore Ravens.

There was definitely some concern regarding each of these guys’ injuries throughout the week, but it isn’t a major surprise to see them all playing. Head coach Jesse Minter may manage their snaps during this game, especially if it becomes lopsided, but for the most part, these guys have all gotten the green light to play, so they should be on the field for the majority of this one.