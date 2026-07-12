Tyler Linderbaum Was a ‘Liability’ for Ravens in Crucial Area

The Tyler Linderbaum-shaped hole at the heart of the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive line has raised serious questions about general manager Eric DeCosta opting against paying the three-time Pro Bowler before 2026 NFL free agency, but some coaches around the league give the Ravens a pass because the accomplished young center was actually “a liability” in a crucial area.

Linderbaum appeared on a list of the top-10 interior offensive linemen in the league. A list compiled by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, following discussions with “league executives, coaches and scouts.”

Some of those coaches told Fowler why Linderbaum had problems protecting Ravens’ franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. In fact, Linderbaum is considered “a liability in that area at times and can ‘float and help’ with scheme protection instead of matching up one-on-one.”

That’s a tough take, especially when Fowler also pointed out how Linderbaum “ranked second among centers in pass block win rate (97.2%) last season.”

Certain coaches obviously believe Linderbaum needed too much help to compile this success rate. Perhaps that’s why DeCosta was content to not to match contract demands of the skilled pivot who eventually signed a history-making deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

DeCosta wouldn’t risk overpaying, but did he take a bigger risk by not retaining a center who’s better blocking for the run, but who was still competent enough in pass-protection? Especially when some numbers suggest the biggest criticism against Linderbaum is unmerited.

Tyler Linderbaum’s Numbers Reveal a Different Story

Maybe Linderbaum couldn’t hold up against the game’s most dominant pass-rushers by himself. Or maybe not, since Next Gen Stats revealed the 26-year-old “allowed pressure in an average of 3.64 seconds in 2025, the 2nd-longest mark among centers (min. 250 pass blocks) and the best of his career. Linderbaum blocked 1-on-1 on 49.7% of his pass blocks, the highest rate at the position.”

Tyler Linderbaum allowed pressure in an average of 3.64 seconds in 2025, the 2nd-longest mark among centers (min. 250 pass blocks) and the best of his career. Linderbaum blocked 1-on-1 on 49.7% of his pass blocks, the highest rate at the position.@Raiders | #RaiderNation https://t.co/fX9U6M2Wd4 pic.twitter.com/JQk0KsXRNa — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 9, 2026

Stats as impressive are these are why the Raiders graded so highly for paying up for Linderbaum when the Ravens wouldn’t. Perhaps the Raiders decided Linderbaum’s problem wasn’t his pass-blocking chops, but more how often he was left one-on-one in the Ravens’ blocking schemes.

Those schemes will be changing under a new staff this year, and those changes need to work because the Ravens still lack a marquee blocker directly in front of Jackson.

Ravens Still Searching for Answers at Center

Replacing Linderbaum was never going to be easy, but the Ravens have opted for a curious strategy. They appear confident they can unearth a hidden gem from a cast of relative unknowns.

The group includes a player already very familiar with renowned offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Dwayne Ledford. He’s a notable addition to the staff put together by new head coach Jesse Minter and his chosen offensive coordinator, Declan Doyle.

Jackson will be under center more often on Doyle’s watch, so Linderbaum’s successor has a vital role the play. The importance of the job could prompt the Ravens to trust the experience of six-year pro Danny Pinter.

He’s a former backup for the Indianapolis Colts, but Pinter still represents more of a sure thing than a rookie free agent who’s a college teammate of the Ravens’ top pick in the 2026 NFL draft, beefy guard Vega Ioane.

Inserting Ioane and returning veteran John Simpson into the starting guard spots will improve things along the interior for the Ravens, but choosing the wrong Linderbaum replacement would still undermine a new-look O-line.