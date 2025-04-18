Ravens Get Major Update About Key Free Agent’s Future

The Baltimore Ravens have received a major boost to their chances of retaining a free agent who was one of last season’s key players. His stay at M&T Bank Stadium now looks more likely following positive developments on Friday, April 18.

Versatile safety Ar’Darius Washington “had until end of business today to sign an offer sheet with another team,” according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. The latter also noted things are “all quiet on that front after Ravens took a slight gamble with the $3.26 million right of first refusal tender that granted no compensation if Washington departed.”

Zrebiec now believes “Washington will likely sign tender with Ravens soon, which would lock him in for 2025 season.”

Washington will likely sign tender with Ravens soon, which would lock him in for 2025 season. https://t.co/Yl7er4msN5 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 18, 2025

Getting Washington back would be huge for the Ravens after general manager Eric DeCosta took quite the risk with the free agent’s future. Retaining Washington would also expand the options for DeCosta in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Ravens Have Big Plans for Ar’Darius Washington

Washington’s promotion to the starting lineup sparked a defensive revival for the Ravens. His partnership in deep areas with All-Pro Kyle Hamilton added multiplicity and disguise to the coverage schemes of defensive coordinator Zach Orr and senior consultant Dean Pees.

They regularly had Hamilton and Washington show two-high safety looks before the snap. Those looks often changed post-snap, allowing the Ravens to confuse quarterbacks and bracket receiving threats underneath while still taking away the deep ball over the top.

Washington might be asked to take on an expanded workload this season. Head coach John Harbaugh has teased the possibility of using the 25-year-old in various spots, including nickelback.

A more roving brief will suit Washington’s crossover skills. The former undrafted free agent is a hybrid defensive back who has the tenacity of a downhill safety and the athletic range of a true cornerback.

That mix, combined with Hamilton’s own multi-faceted game, will keep safety a position of strength for the Ravens. It means DeCosta doesn’t have to chase the position early in this draft.

Ar’Darius Washington Update Good News for Ravens’ Draft Plans

The risk of handing Washington the rare right of first refusal tender kept safety prominent in any projections for what the Ravens might do in the draft. They could have opted not to match any offer sheet signed by Washington and instead waited to snag a falling safety in Round 1.

That theme has continued in recent mock drafts, with NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter predicting a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens would move back from pick 27 to 31 and still select Georgia’s Malaki Starks.

Washington staying in the fold will remove the need to take another safety in the opening round, the way the Ravens did when they chose Hamilton 14th overall in 2022. There are better options this year, like taking a marquee edge-rusher off the board, or even adding to a wide receiver corps set to be buoyed by the return from injury of Zay Flowers.

The Ravens have the luxury of not reaching for a player or chasing need in this year’s draft because a solid core featuring talents like Washington remains intact.