Ravens HC Teases Creative Role for Ar’Darius Washington in Changing Secondary

John Harbaugh has plans for Ar’Darius Washington, plans that could involve a new role for the versatile defensive back and a changing dynamic in the sub-package schemes of the Baltimore Ravens defense.

Speaking to reporters during the annual NFL meetings, head coach Harbaugh discussed the Ravens’ options at slot corner and nickelback. The latter position is where Harbaugh thinks Washington can help, per Ravens.com Editorial Assistant Matt Ryan: “Ar’Darius can drop down into the nickel spot. So, we’ve got answers.”

Deploying Washington as a nickel corner has many advantages for the Ravens. Not least because the team cut ties with slot specialist Arthur Maulet during free agency.

Those advantages will have to be weighed against Harbaugh’s high opinion of how well one Ravens All-Pro plays inside.

Ar’Darius Washington’s Versatility Key to Changing Secondary

Washington being able to play multiple spots helps the Ravens change the picture of their defense. Particularly across the secondary.

The 25-year-old’s elevation to the starting lineup last season sparked a defensive revival. His promotion enabled fellow safety, All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, to move from the box to playing further back.

This duo helped the Ravens show quarterbacks a lot of two-high safety looks applauded by rival coaches. The advantages of these looks was two-fold.

Firstly, Hamilton and Washington amply protected the last line of defense and deterred QBs from attacking coverage deep. Second, Ravens defensive coaches, coordinator Zach Orr and veteran consultant Dean Pees, were able to disguise and alter coverages easily and fluidly out of this simple shell.

The return of ex-coordinator Chuck Pagano as secondary coach gives the Ravens another sage mind in the defensive room. Pagano will oversee a changing defensive backfield, one reliant on Washington’s multi-faceted game.

His 5-foot-8, 180-pound frame belies Washington’s physicality. He’s a heavy hitter who’s handsy in one-on-one coverage matchups and loves to close downhill in a hurry and with violent intent against the run.

Those qualities mean Washington could jam slot wide receivers, stay with running backs in space and even mug tight ends along the line of scrimmage. His hard-nosed style would also let the Ravens feel comfortable about staying in nickel on earlier, running downs, while Washington would also be a highly-effective weapon blitzing from the slot.

That’s a comprehensive list of reasons to play Washington at nickel and keep Hamilton deeper. Yet, doing so would create a void further back, meaning Harbaugh’s other choice for the slot might make more sense.

John Harbaugh Names Ravens’ Best Slot Defender

Putting Washington into such a niche and important role would be a risk for the Ravens. Not least because general manager Eric DeCosta opted to give the player a contract tender that could see Washington leave for no compensation if the Ravens chose not to match the right offer.

It’s a gamble that might prompt the Ravens to go safety first with the 27th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Beyond the personnel decisions, moving Washington closer to the ball would remove him from where he did his best work last season.

That might be a needless change when Harbaugh rates All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey so highly in the slot. As he told reporters, “I love Marlon anywhere. I like him on the field, but I do like him inside. He’s a game changer in there. Nobody plays like Marlon. There’s no nickel who plays the way Marlon plays in the slot. He can play outside with the best of them, but I don’t think there’s anybody like Marlon in the slot,” per Ryan.

The Ravens have the freedom to keep Humphrey in the slot after making a much-needed deal in free agency. Snagging Chidobe Awuzie off the open market has provided another outside cornerback to partner last year’s first-round pick Nate Wiggins whenever the Ravens use multiple defensive backs.

Ideally, Orr, Pagano and Pees will mix and match personnel and coverage looks. Leaving Washington to expand his remit and give DeCosta another reminder about why he deserves a new long-term deal.