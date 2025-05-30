Ravens ‘Weaponized’ Formation to Help Lamar Jackson

Finding ways to make Lamar Jackson more of a threat is always worth the effort for the Baltimore Ravens, and they have successfully “weaponized” a special formation to help the two-time NFL MVP.

The dual-threat quarterback’s rushing skills have long given the Ravens an edge on the ground, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken increased the advantage in 2024. He did it by putting a niche prototype becoming popular again into new positions.

Specifically, Monken deploying hybrid “move” tight end Isaiah Likely in the backfield expanded what the Ravens were able to do in the running game. This schematic wrinkle was explained by Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

He outlined how “Offenses are moving these guys around and creating two-back and full-house backfields with tight ends (and even receivers). It changes up the strength of the run and the gaps the defenders have to account for after the snap of the football. And it gives defenses even more to prepare for out of certain personnel groups. The Ravens have weaponized these looks to open up their run game menu with Lamar Jackson.”

The ploy was just one way Monken added variety to the playbook and refined his scheme around Jackson. It also worked beautifully for two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry.

Likely’s growing importance as a would-be All-Pro means the full-house backfield is probably here to stay for the Ravens.

Ravens Give Lamar Jackson an Edge With Full-House Concepts

Monken has the ideal personnel to use full-house backfields effectively. Roving tight ends like Likely, Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar can all double at fullback, the position still owned by five-time Pro Bowler Patrick Ricard, who can also play tight end.

Putting any two of these players next to Henry and Jackson gives the Ravens a thunder and lightning combination that’s the envy of the rest of the league. The loaded backfield also puts defenses in a bind guessing who’s going to get the ball.

No team can ignore the threat of straight-ahead power when a bulldozer like Henry is flanked by Likely and Ricard. The way he was here on this play against the Los Angeles Chargers, highlighted by Jake Franklin Football, that actually became a read-option and run off tackle for Jackson.

A play like this helped Jackson rush for 915 yards even during a season when he attempted a career-high 474 passes. The same concept worked even when the Ravens rotated the personnel next to Jackson. When Monken swapped Henry’s brute force for the speed and elusiveness of third-down back Justice Hill.

This was a look the Buffalo Bills couldn’t figure out in Week 4, per Tice, after Andrews had flexed into the backfield to join Likely bracketing Jackson in front of Hill. Once again, it was No. 8 who kept the ball and ran to a soft edge deserted by defenders who had taken the bait of the inside handoff.

look at the Bills defenders trying to find the ball pic.twitter.com/4aaOWxphIx — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 2, 2024

Creating a free rushing lane for arguably the most gifted open-field runner in football will always work for the Ravens. Putting Likely into the backfield is the best way to unleash Jackson’s rushing skills, and having the tight end on the field more often is helping Monken’s unit keep up with the trends.

Ravens Keeping Up With the Trends

A full-house backfield isn’t the only trend the Ravens are using to take their offense to another level. Likely’s “superpower” helped Monken utilize multiple-tight end personnel more often.

Making more imaginative use of formations and versatile athletes helps the Ravens keep up with rival teams. Including those Tice noted “are starting to use more formational variety with their skill players on other type of concepts as well. Particularly teams like the Bengals, Packers, Cardinals and Falcons.”

These teams manage to create “two-back and fullhouse backfields without a fullback on the field,” according to Tice, who referenced the “Bengals, Packers, Cardinals all doing some nice window dressing with tight ends and receivers in the backfield.”

Really liked how teams are creating two-back and fullhouse backfields without a fullback on the field. Bengals, Packers, Cardinals all doing some nice window dressing with tight ends and receivers in the backfield. https://t.co/xvMmPu2EeB pic.twitter.com/mPyHllmQgI — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) May 29, 2025

The Ravens can increase their own range of backfields with new and returning skill players, like still speedy wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and breakaway running back Keaton Mitchell.