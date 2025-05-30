DeAndre Hopkins Sends Message to Critics After Ravens OTA Surprise

The Baltimore Ravens gave DeAndre Hopkins a deal in free agency because they believe the veteran wide receiver still has plenty left in the tank, and the 32-year-old agrees, based on his message to doubters after surprising his new teammates during OTAs.

Hopkins showed the Ravens his speed isn’t about to diminish entering his 13th NFL season. He did so by charting as the joint second-fastest on the team during the session on Wednesday, May 28.

The five-time Pro Bowler was only outpaced by cornerback Marquise Robinson, but he did match the speed of 2024 NFL draft fourth-round pick Devontez Walker. Hopkins celebrated with an Instagram post mocking those who think he’s slowing down (h/t The 33rd Team): “I’m old and can’t run.”

DeAndre Hopkins was one of the Ravens' fastest players by top speed at Wednesday's OTAs

Turning on the jets in front of young understudies was just one part of Hopkins getting off to a fast start with the Ravens.

DeAndre Hopkins Already Living Up to the Billing

The Ravens handed Hopkins a deal worth $6 million to be the proven commodity they were lacking among the receiver corps. No other member of the depth chart can match his run of being named first-team All-Pro three times and posting seven 1,000-yard seasons.

He also tops the league’s active leaders in career receiving yards, per The 33rd Team.

Active leaders in career receiving yards: 🥇 DeAndre Hopkins – 12,965

🥈 Mike Evans – 12,684

🥉 Travis Kelce – 12,151

🎖️ Davante Adams – 11,844

Active leaders in career receiving yards

Hopkins gives the Ravens a legitimate alpha target for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. One head coach John Harbaugh believes is “going to be a big-body, contested-catch receiver for us, certainly,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

That’s the theory anyway, but it didn’t work out the last time the Ravens took a chance on an ageing big name, Odell Beckham Jr. The struggles experienced by OBJ increase the glare of the spotlight on Hopkins since he arrived at M&T Bank Stadium.

Fortunately, the early evidence suggests ‘DHop’ will fare better.

Harbaugh was encouraged enough to admit Hopkins was “moving great” on Wednesday, per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer. The latter credited ‘Nuk’ with “a couple of really nice catches along the sideline, showing that trademark late separation.”

One of those catches came in front of second-year cornerback Nate Wiggins, who the Ravens are counting on joining the league’s elite this season.

This is the type of connection the Ravens want to see often between Jackson and Hopkins. It can happen, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken has more than a few gifted pass-catchers to keep involved.

Ravens Have Crowded Receiver Room

It’s not often the Ravens are preparing for a season with so many gifted receivers at their disposal. The playmakers in the passing game include a roving target Harbaugh predicts will be an All-Pro.

There’s also an underrated breakout weapon among the wideouts. His skills, combined with Hopkins’ pedigree and the explosive potential of third-year pro Zay Flowers, mean the position group is arguably as strong as it’s ever been in franchise history.

The strength was visualized perfectly by the sight of Hopkins, Flowers and Rashod Bateman running drills at OTAs.

All three already look up to speed and ready to make last season’s top-ranked offense more prolific through the air. That’s a tall order, but Hopkins turning back the clock as part of a deep and talented supporting cast also featuring Walker’s natural vertical threat and Mark Andrews still being an All-Pro tight end, can only lead to good things for Jackson and the Ravens.