Ravens Make Final Injury Decision on $140 Million WR Zay Flowers

After a bravura Week 1 showing, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will have to watch from the sideline in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) has been downgraded to OUT,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Flowers will not play Sunday against the Saints.”

“Ravens downgraded WR Zay Flowers to out for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to his hamstring injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“The Ravens downgraded WR Zay Flowers to out for tomorrow and placed CB T.J. Tampa on IR,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account.

Flowers, fresh off signing a 4-year, $140 million contract, looked like the NFL’s best wide receiver with 5 receptions for 150 yards and 1 touchdown in a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts — a game in which he didn’t even play the 2nd half.

Signs Pointed to Ravens Taking Caution With Flowers

The Ravens are doing the smart thing by keeping Flowers sidelined — he’s simply too valuable to their long-term plans to risk a more serious injury this early in the year.

“Another DNP today (not spotted at practice) after a DNP yesterday,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “I expect Zay Flowers to MISS Week 2 with a hamstring strain. Not worth the risk to play this week. Devontez Walker, Mark Andrews. Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, and LaJohntay Wester are the NEW Ravens offense in Week 2.”

The Ravens are doubly hurting at wide receiver after rookie Ja’Kobi Lane, who won a starting role in training camp and the preseason, suffered a fractured wrist against the Colts.

Lane underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least the next 4 games. That means the earliest he could return is Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

New Ravens Era Opened With Huge Win

Flowers’ huge opening game was just 1 of the highlights with the Ravens’ new-look offense under 1st-year head coach Jesse Minter and new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

“Zay Flowers looks like he has been shot out of a cannon on every early target thus far,” NFL reporter Matt Waldman wrote on his official X account.