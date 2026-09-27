Latest Zay Flowers Injury Update Hints at Ravens’ Week 3 Decision

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to overcome an ugly Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints when they return to action in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The big question everyone has entering this game, though, is whether or not star wide receiver Zay Flowers will manage to find his way onto the field.

Flowers saw his huge Week 1 performance against the Indianapolis Colts get cut short by a hamstring injury, and his absence was hard to miss after the Ravens fell apart against the Saints. Throughout the week, Flowers has been doing whatever he can to get back on the field, and after taking part in a pregame warm-up, he may be trending in the right direction.

Ravens Encouraged by Zay Flowers’ Pregame Workout

While Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry can make plays on the ground for Baltimore, Flowers is the guy who makes the Ravens’ aerial attack tick. In just one half of action this season, Flowers racked up five receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, showing what he is capable of in Declan Doyle’s new-look offense.

Without Flowers on the field in Week 2, though, the Ravens struggled to move the ball through the air against the Saints, showing just how large his absence looms on this group. It’s still early in the season, but it should come as no surprise that Baltimore wants Flowers on the field as much as possible moving forward.

The updates on Flowers’ status throughout the week have been quite murky, and even as recently as Sunday morning, it seemed unlikely that he would play. However, Flowers reportedly looked good during his pregame warm-up ahead of the team’s upcoming action, which could help him in his quest to get back on the field after just a one-game absence.

“Ravens WR Zay Flowers is out on the field in Brazil now, putting his hamstring to the test to see if he can play today. He is said to look good on field as Ravens mull their decision,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Ravens Have Big Zay Flowers Decision to Make Amid Injury Concerns

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a pass reception against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There are a lot of factors that the Ravens have to take into consideration when deciding on Flowers’ game status. With this game taking place in Brazil, there are concerns about the quality of the field at Maracanã Stadium, which could lead Baltimore to err on the side of caution. It’s also only the third game of the season, so risking further injury for Flowers may not be in the team’s best interests.

With this game set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, the Ravens will make an official decision on Flowers’ status right around 3 p.m. ET. At this point, he still appears to have a 50-50 shot at playing, but in the blink of an eye, Flowers appears to have a shot at playing, which could provide Baltimore with an unexpected boost in this big international clash.