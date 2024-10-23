The 10 Best Dual-Threat QBs of All Time, Ranked

The concept of the “dual-threat quarterback” in the NFL refers to quarterbacks who are equally dangerous both as passers and as runners. Mobile QBs have evolved significantly over the decades, shaped by rule changes, offensive innovations and above all else, the skills of individual players.

Dual-threat QBs offer a combination of arm strength, accuracy and ability to escape, making them uniquely difficult to defend against. They also changed the game as coaches began designing offenses that catered to their skills rather than trying to fit them into traditional pocket-passing molds.

What began as a rare phenomenon with players like Fran Tarkenton and Randall Cunningham has now become mainstream with the likes of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Let’s take a look at some of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history, counting down to the very best ever.

Note: all stats listed below are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Steve McNair

Passing Stats: 31,304 yards, 174 passing TDs

31,304 yards, 174 passing TDs Rushing Stats: 3,590 yards, 37 TDs

Few dual threat QBs have ever carried themselves the way Steve McNair did. McNair spent the bulk of his career with the Tennessee Titans, where he was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the league MVP in 2003. While he was efficient with his arm, what set him apart was his ability to extend plays with his mobility and keep defenses guessing. Basically, McNair had the physical toughness of a running back and the intelligence of a pocket passer. That’s what made him special, and why he deserves to be on this list.

9. Fran Tarkenton

Passing Stats: 47,003 passing yards, 342 passing TDs

47,003 passing yards, 342 passing TDs Rushing Stats: 3,674 rushing yards, 32 rushing TDs

Fran Tarkenton is considered one of the original “scrambling” quarterbacks in NFL history. Unlike many QBs of his era, who stayed in the pocket, Tarkenton had an incredible ability to extend plays with his legs. His rushing stats support his prowess: over 3,600 rushing yards and 32 rushing touchdowns during his career — exceptional for a quarterback at the time. In addition to his mobility, Tarkenton was an elite passer. He retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (47,003), touchdown passes (342) and completions.

8. Josh Allen

Passing Stats: 22,703 passing yards, 167 passing TDs (as of the start of the 2024 season)

22,703 passing yards, 167 passing TDs (as of the start of the 2024 season) Rushing Stats: 3,611 rushing yards, 53 rushing TDs (as of 2024)

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has consistently been one of the best rushing quarterbacks since entering the league in 2018. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Allen is elite at using his big frame to bulldoze defenders. He also has been known to simply hurdle them when they’re in his way. Allen’s rushing ability isn’t just about volume, though — it’s about efficiency. He regularly picks up first downs with his legs, averaging nearly 50 first downs per season. Beyond his rushing, Allen has been one of the league’s top passers, consistently putting up over 4,000 passing yards and 30+ touchdowns in multiple seasons.

7. Donovan McNabb

Passing Stats: 37,276 passing yards, 234 passing TDs

37,276 passing yards, 234 passing TDs Rushing Stats: 3,459 rushing yards, 29 rushing TDs

Donovan McNabb was the cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles’ success in the 2000s, leading them to five NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance. McNabb was a successful dual-threat because he didn’t just run when plays broke down. He ran by design, and he excelled at it. His rushing ability added a critical dimension to his game, forcing defenses to account for both his arm and his legs, which in turn created opportunities for his teammates. He also balanced his dual-threat ability with low interception numbers. McNabb’s career interception percentage was 2.2%, one of the lowest for dual-threat QBs.

6. Russell Wilson

Passing Stats: 40,583 passing yards, 308 passing TDs (as of 2023)

40,583 passing yards, 308 passing TDs (as of 2023) Rushing Stats: 4,966 rushing yards, 26 rushing TDs (as of 2023)

Russell Wilson has been a dynamic passer and runner over his career. He led the Seattle Seahawks to multiple Super Bowl appearances, including one victory. As of 2023, he has accumulated over 40,000 passing yards and 300+ passing touchdowns, making him one of the few quarterbacks in NFL history to combine such high-level production in both phases. While some quarterbacks rely heavily on designed runs, Wilson excels at scrambling to keep passing plays alive, making him unique.

5. Randall Cunningham

Passing Stats: 29,979 passing yards, 207 passing TDs

29,979 passing yards, 207 passing TDs Rushing Stats: 4,928 rushing yards, 35 rushing TDs

Randall Cunningham’s rushing abilities were revolutionary for his era. He finished his career with 4,928 rushing yards, which remains one of the highest totals for a quarterback in NFL history. In 1990, Cunningham rushed for 942 yards, a single-season record for a quarterback at the time, which stood until Michael Vick broke it in 2006. But Cunningham wasn’t just a running quarterback — he was also an accomplished passer. It’s fair to say that he helped break the mold of the traditional pocket passer, showing that quarterbacks could be dynamic runners without sacrificing their passing ability.

4. Lamar Jackson

Passing Stats: 15,887 passing yards, 125 passing TDs (as of start of 2024)

15,887 passing yards, 125 passing TDs (as of start of 2024) Rushing Stats: 5,258 rushing yards, 29 rushing TDs (as of 2024)

Lamar Jackson is one of the most electric runners in NFL history, winning NFL MVP twice (2019, 2023) while also breaking Michael Vick’s single-season QB rushing record. In 2019, Jackson ran for 1,206 yards, surpassing Vick’s previous record of 1,039 yards. He also happens to be an elite quarterback. Jackson’s ability to make plays when the pocket collapses is virtually unmatched, but he can also beat you with pin-point accuracy. That versatility, backed by record-breaking performances and an MVP award, positions him as a transcendent talent in the NFL’s evolving quarterback landscape.

3. Cam Newton

Passing Stats: 32,382 passing yards, 194 passing TDs

32,382 passing yards, 194 passing TDs Rushing Stats: 5,628 rushing yards, 75 rushing TDs (most by a QB)

Cam Newton’s 2015 season stands as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterback seasons ever. He passed for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns while also rushing for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns. This performance earned him the NFL MVP award and led the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 regular-season record and a Super Bowl appearance. Newton has 75 career rushing touchdowns, the most by any quarterback in NFL history, and he also has the most games with both a passing and rushing touchdown (45), per Stats Muse.

2. Steve Young

Passing Stats: 33,124 passing yards, 232 passing TDs

33,124 passing yards, 232 passing TDs Rushing Stats: 4,239 rushing yards, 43 rushing TDs

Steve Young’s success both as a passer and a runner, coupled with his efficiency and longevity, cements his place as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. Young’s passing prowess alone would place him among the top quarterbacks of his era. He ranks among the most efficient quarterbacks ever, boasting a career passer rating of 96.8, which was the highest in NFL history at the time of his retirement in 1999. His ability to escape pressure and extend plays made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. He wasn’t just scrambling out of necessity — Young was an integral part of the 49ers’ rushing attack.

1. Michael Vick

Passing Stats: 22,464 passing yards, 133 passing TDs

22,464 passing yards, 133 passing TDs Rushing Stats: 6,109 rushing yards, 36 rushing TDs

Michael Vick’s ability to run the football is unprecedented. He redefined what it meant to be a dual-threat quarterback, combining breakaway speed, agility and vision. He holds several records that solidify his place as the best running quarterback in history, including most career rushing yards by a quarterback. In 2006, Vick rushed for 1,039 yards, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. His success running and passing the ball forced defenses to rethink how they approached dual-threat quarterbacks.

