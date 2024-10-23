The 10 Best NFL Sacks of All Time, Ranked

The NFL officially started recording sacks as a statistic in 1982. This marked a major turning point, as players could now be formally recognized for their ability to take down quarterbacks.

Sacks are an integral part of the game, as they often lead to game-changing moments. They can force offenses into longer yardage situations, disrupt momentum, and even knock teams out of scoring range. A well-timed sack can energize the defense and demoralize the offense, potentially leading to turnovers or hurried decisions by the quarterback.

Sacks also play a psychological role. They can energize the defense, and often force offenses to rethink their strategies. This ripple effect on game dynamics makes the sack a vital tool for the defensive coordinator. We decided to compile the best sacks in league history, with one caveat: Considering sacks weren’t officially recorded until 1982, we stuck to the QB takedowns that occurred after that.

Check out our picks for 10 best:

10. DeMarcus Ware’s Sack in Super Bowl 50

Alongside Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware terrorized the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line in the 2016 Super Bowl, finishing with 2.0 sacks. The game-clincher was an epic takedown. Carolina was facing 4th down and 16 at their own 14-yard line. Panthers QB Cam Newton dropped back to pass under heavy pressure and Ware powered through, sacking Newton for a 14-yard loss. The play forced a turnover on downs, effectively ending any chance of a Panthers comeback. Ware’s veteran leadership and pass-rushing ability were critical in the Broncos’ victory.

9. Week 16 of Jared Allen’s 22 Sack Season (2011)

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen’s 22 sacks in 2011 almost broke Michael Strahan’s record — more on him in a minute. Allen was a constant disruptive force that year, embodying the relentless effort needed to consistently bring down quarterbacks. Week 16 against the Chicago Bears, he had a season-high 3.5 sacks, harassing QB Josh McCown all game. The performance put a nice exclamation point on the best season of his illustrious career.

8. J.J. Watt’s Thanksgiving Feast During His 20.5 Sack Season (2012)

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt’s performance during the 2012 season was one of the best by any defensive player in NFL history. His 20.5 sacks were part of a campaign that earned him his first Defensive Player of the Year award, showcasing his versatility as both a run-stopper and pass rusher. His 3.0-sack performance against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving that year was a thing of mastery, as he helped lead the Texans to a thrilling 34-31 overtime victory.

7. Bruce Smith Takes Over as the All-Time Sack Leader

As the NFL’s all-time sack leader with 200 career sacks, former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith reached this milestone against the New York Giants. Playing for Washington in his final NFL season, Smith took down New York QB Jesse Palmer to break Reggie White’s career sack record of 198 in a 20-7 victory at Giants Stadium. An 11-time Pro Bowl selection, the sack was a culmination of a decade of dominance for Smith, whose longevity and consistency as a defensive force over nearly two decades made this moment historic.

6. Michael Strahan Breaks the Single-Season Sack Record (2001)

New York Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan set the single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks in 2001. The record-breaking sack occurred in the fourth quarter when Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre rolled out to his right and slid down in front of Strahan, who touched him to register the sack. Many observers noted that it appeared Favre may have intentionally slid down to allow Strahan the opportunity to secure the record. This led to some controversy, with critics suggesting that the play looked more like a gift than a genuine sack. You can watch the play here. Regardless, Strahan’s dominance is undeniable, and this was an iconic moment in NFL history.

5. Aaron Donald’s Game-Winning Sack (2021 NFC Championship)

Aaron Donald, known for his dominance as an interior lineman, clinched the Los Angeles Rams’ victory in the 2021 NFC Championship with a critical take down of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers faced a critical 3rd-and-13 at their own 22-yard line, and as Garoppolo dropped back to pass, Donald broke through the line and took him down. In desperation, Garoppolo tried to flick the ball away, which led to an interception and a Rams victory. Even though it wasn’t a traditional sack (Garoppolo released the ball), Donald’s play was credited with essentially ending the 49ers’ hopes and securing the Rams’ spot in the Super Bowl.

4. Derrick Thomas’ 7-Sack Game (1990)

Derrick Thomas of the Kansas City Chiefs set an NFL record with 7 sacks in a single game against the Seattle Seahawks on November 11, 1990. Thomas sacked quarterback Dave Krieg seven times in a single game, a feat that remains unmatched in NFL history. Despite Thomas’ dominant performance, the Chiefs lost the game 17-16 after Krieg threw a last-second touchdown pass to snatch the victory for Seattle. Still, the game was a hallmark of Thomas’ career and part of a 1990 season in which he recorded 20 sacks, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most formidable pass rushers in NFL history.

3. Von Miller in Super Bowl 50 (2016)

Von Miller’s two game-changing strip sacks on Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton were pivotal in the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 victory. Miller was instrumental in the Broncos’ defensive dominance in the game and was named Super Bowl MVP after recording 2.5 sacks, 6 total tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and several pressures on Newton. Miller’s sack and forced fumble with 4:00 minutes remaining in the game sealed the win for Denver, making it an incredibly iconic moment.

2. Reggie White’s ‘Hump Move’ Mastery

Known as “The Minister of Defense,” Reggie White’s signature “hump move” allowed him to dominate offensive linemen throughout his career. In Super Bowl 31, played on January 26, 1997, White had a standout performance as part of the Green Bay Packers‘ defense in their 35-21 victory over the New England Patriots. White recorded 3 sacks in the game, setting a record for the most sacks by a player in a single Super Bowl at that time. His dominant performance helped stifle the Patriots’ offense and lead Green Bay to its first Lombardi since the late 1960s.

1. Lawrence Taylor vs. Joe Theismann (1985)

Perhaps the most famous — and gruesome — sack in NFL history, this came on November 18, 1985 during “Monday Night Football.” Former New York Giants legendary pass rusher Lawrence Taylor broke QB Joe Theismann’s leg, ending his career. This play was a devastating moment that shook the NFL and reshaped how the quarterback position was later protected. The injury immediately alarmed Taylor, who is remembered for frantically waving for medical help as soon as he realized the severity of Theismann’s condition. The unfortunate play is still remembered as one of the most significant in MNF — and NFL — history.

