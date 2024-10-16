The 10 Biggest In-Season Trades in NFL History, Ranked

The National Football League is nothing if not dramatic.

The in-season trade is the perfect example of such drama, as teams are usually seeking to either rebuild or push for playoff success by dealing or acquiring key players during the NFL regular season. Trades happen before the season starts, of course — but those that occur before the deadline hits — usually in October or early November — tend to have more pronounced effects on the teams involved.

We’ve ranked the most notable midseason deals in NFL history. Good, bad, ugly or just plain unfathomable, we went all the way back to the 1950s to find the most impactful in-season trades in NFL history. Check out our choices.

10. 1958: Detroit Lions Trade QB Bobby Layne to Pittsburgh Steelers

Folks who believe in curses may want to listen up. On October 6, 1958, the Detroit Lions traded quarterback Bobby Layne, who had won three NFL championships with the team, to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for QB Earl Morrall and two draft picks (1959 and 1960 first-round selections). Layne was unhappy about the trade, and — while there’s no documented proof — legend says Layne declared Detroit wouldn’t win for another 50 years. Alas, his prediction came true, as the Lions went from 1957 until 1991 before winning a playoff playoff game. For his part, Layne went to Pittsburgh and went 29-19-2 as a starter.

9. 2022: Detroit Lions Trade TE T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota Vikings

Major in-season trades aren’t all that common. Interdivisional trades are even more rare, as teams within the same division very often don’t want to give their closest rivals any draft capital or playmakers. But in 2022, the Lions and their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, agreed on a deal that turned out to be extremely beneficial for both squads. Minnesota got a new top tight end in T.J. Hockenson, and the Lions wound up getting the same thing. In the trade, Detroit received second- and third-round picks. With the second rounder, the Lions nabbed Sam LaPorta, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2023. Win-win.

8. 2010: New England Patriots Trade WR Randy Moss to Minnesota Vikings

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss played three full seasons with the New England Patriots, becoming the favorite target of then-QB Tom Brady. Moss led the NFL in touchdown catches in two of his three seasons with New England. But in 2010, the final year of his contract, the Pats traded him to the Vikings. This trade was a homecoming of sorts for Moss, who had begun his career with the Vikings in 1998, spending seven seasons in Minnesota. Unfortunately, Moss’ second stint with the Vikings was short-lived. After only four games, Minnesota released him on November 1, 2010, marking the end of his brief return.

7. 2019: Jacksonville Jaguars Trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles Rams

Former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, drafted fifth overall by the Jags in 2016, grew disgruntled after several years with the team and requested a trade in 2019. The Jaguars decided to trade Ramsey after his continued dissatisfaction became a distraction. The L.A. Rams, who were looking to make a playoff push under Sean McVay, needed a Grade A cover corner, and Ramsey fit the bill. Los Angeles sent first-round picks in 2020 and 2021 and a 2021 fourth-round pick to Jacksonville — a huge compensation package at the time — in exchange for the CB’s services. Ramsey went on to be a key contributor in the Rams’ Super Bowl run in 2021.

6. 2018: Oakland Raiders Trade WR Amari Cooper to Dallas Cowboys

This was a significant NFL transaction with long-term ramifications for both teams. The then-Oakland Raiders received a first-round pick in exchange for 3-time Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper, who gave Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott a new playmaker. Cooper’s presence dramatically improved the Cowboys’ offense. After joining the team, he recorded 53 catches for 725 yards and 6 TDs in just nine games, helping Dallas win the NFC East and secure a playoff spot. The Raiders selected safety Johnathan Abram with their pick from the Cooper trade. Abram was eventually cut in 2023 after several seasons of inconsistent play.

5. 2017: New England Patriots Trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco 49ers

In a move that occurred just before the NFL’s trade deadline in 2017, the Patriots sent QB Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft (No. 43 overall). With the second-round pick they acquired from the 49ers, the Patriots eventually made a series of trades, which led them to acquire multiple players and draft picks, including offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back Sony Michel. As for Jimmy G, he made an immediate impact by winning all five of his starts to close out the 2017 season, later earning a 5-year, $137.5 million contract extension in February of 2018, making him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history at the time.

4. 2010: Buffalo Bills Trade RB Marshawn Lynch to Seattle Seahawks

In 2010, the Seattle Seahawks acquired running back Marshawn Lynch from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for two draft picks: A 2011 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2012 fifth-round pick that was later upgraded to a fourth-rounder based on Lynch’s performance. It’s fair to say Seattle won this trade. Lynch became the cornerstone of the Seahawks’ offense, known for his tough, physical running style. His performance in Seattle helped shape the team’s identity in its 2013 Super Bowl run. Over in Buffalo, the Bills had a revolving door around their RBs room for several years after they let Lynch go.

3. 1987: L.A. Rams Trade RB Eric Dickerson to Indianapolis Colts

Another rarity is the 3-team trade — and three squads were involved in one of the biggest swaps in NFL history. The Rams, Bills and Indianapolis Colts were all involved in the trade that sent Rams Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson to Indy. The draft compensation and players involved take up their own paragraph, but no player made half the impact Dickerson did. Dickerson played five seasons with the Colts (1987–1991) and rushed for over 1,000 yards in four of those seasons. The Colts’ run game, which had been mediocre before Dickerson, became one of the best in the league.

2. 2022: Carolina Panthers Trade RB Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco 49ers

This trade had a huge impact on both squads. The Carolina Panthers, in rebuilding mode, were looking to offload superstar running back Christian McCaffrey’s hefty contract and gather draft capital for their long-term future. The 49ers were seeking to bolster their offense and McCaffrey, one of the most versatile offensive players in the league, was seen as an ideal fit for head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system. San Francisco sent second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023, along with a fifth-round pick in 2024 to Carolina in exchange for McCaffrey, who won the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award in 2023 after leading the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,023) and total TDs (21). The Panthers, meanwhile, are still rebuilding.

1. 1989: Dallas Cowboys Trade RB Herschel Walker to Minnesota Vikings

This one still takes the cake after all these years, as it remains the largest in-season trade in NFL history. It involved a staggering 18 players and draft picks, with the Vikings acquiring All-Pro running back Herschel Walker and several draft choices. The Cowboys received a combination of players and a bounty of draft picks, which worked out well. Dallas used the numerous draft picks acquired from the Vikings to build a dynasty that ultimately won three Super Bowls. In contrast, the Vikings struggled to capitalize on Walker’s presence. You win some, you lose some.

See who just missed the list, and sound off in the comments!