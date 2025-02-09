Taylor Swift Didn’t Invite Blake Lively to Super Bowl 2025: Report

Actress Blake Lively wasn’t invited to hang out with popstar Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2025 on February 9, 2025, signaling a potential rift in their friendship, according to TMZ.

Lively “is not on Taylor’s list of guests,” TMZ reported. According to TMZ, Lively was “frozen out” of the Super Bowl, as their friendship has been “badly damaged” by the back-and-forth accusations and legal actions between Lively and actor Justin Baldoni, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, the pair’s friendship cracked due to a text “where Blake told Justin Baldoni she was Khaleesi (from ‘Game of Thrones’) and hubby Ryan Reynolds and Taylor were her ‘dragons.'” According to TMZ, Swift “never had a dog in the fight.”

However, DailyMail.com reported that Lively never intended to go to the Super Bowl this year and downplayed any accusation that Swift was snubbing Lively.

Blake Lively Joined Taylor Swift in a Suite During Super Bowl 2024

At last year’s Super Bowl, Lively joined Swift in a suite, where they were photographed looking close, according to Axios.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Lana Del Rey, and Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce rounded out the celebrity guests that year who partied with Swift.

It’s not clear who will join Swift for Super Bowl 2025, which features her boyfriend Travis Kelce, a star for the Kansas City Chiefs football team.

According to Axios, it’s possible that singer Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco will make an appearance in Swift’s suite.

The TMZ report comes after the US Sun reported, through anonymous sources as well, that Lively and Reynolds were planning to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans with Swift. That report was published on January 29.

According to US Weekly, Swift is well-known for her legion of celebrity friends, who have included Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Karlie Kloss over the years.

Another Report Says Blake Lively Would Not Go to the Super Bowl 2025 Anyway

A source painted a different picture to DailyMail.com.

“Taylor is not shading Blake or is she trying to teach her a lesson. It isn’t like that. Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come,” the source told the publication.

“She would never want to make Taylor’s big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her. Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever,” DailyMail.com reported.

“Blake is not attending the Super Bowl with her. Blake has not left the house since this started practically. Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case,” the source added to DailyMail.com.

Photos published by Getty Images during Super Bowl 2024 showed Lively and Swift hugging each other in the suite. According to DailyMail.com, Lively did not attend any Chiefs’ games with Swift during this past season, either, although she has attended a total of two games with the singer in the past.