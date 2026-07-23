3 Free Agents the Bills Should Consider Signing Ahead of 2026 Season

The Buffalo Bills still have plenty of room to add a proven veteran or “underrated” free agent that’s still available, but will have to do it with a projected $9.7 million in available cap space, according to OvertheCap.com.

One way the Bills can make it work is by signing a player to a “veteran minimum” contract, which means the minimum salary for an NFL player depending on how many credited seasons they have in the league.

“Under the current collective bargaining agreement, the 2026 minimum salary ranges from $885,000 for rookies to $1.3 million for players with seven or more credited seasons,” Ryan Miller of Rochester Democrat and Chronicle wrote.

That said, here are three free agents the Bills should consider signing ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

3 Free Agents the Bills Should Consider Signing: Devin White, Linebacker, Age 28

There’s some room for concern in the Bills’ cornerback room, at least according to NFL.com’s Matt Okada.

“Starters Terrel Bernard (63.2 percent) and Dorian Williams (44.4) played the majority of snaps at the position in 2025, but neither was particularly productive or efficient in the middle of Buffalo’s defense. Coming off a season in which Buffalo allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, this unit could definitely use an upgrade.”

Signing a player like Devin White wouldn’t be an upgrade, but rather, a potential key depth piece for a unit that could use some help. He appeared in 94.2% of the snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025 and racked up a whopping 174 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

And White is still just 28 years old. Not a bad option that’s still out on the open market.

Kenny Moore, Cornerback, Age 30

The Bills’ cornerback room is shaky behind Christian Benford and could use another proven veteran like Kenny Moore. In 2025 with the Indianapolis Colts, he tallied 41 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, two sacks, and one interception.

“I’m at the perfect point in my career where I really want to win, and hopefully that comes with a team that has the culture, the scheme set up for me,” Moore told SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I just don’t want to be a guy on the team, because I feel like I have so many strengths to give to the secondary or give to the team, and just be a leader.” Well, that team could be the Bills.

Bobby Okereke, Linebacker, Age 30

If the Bills want someone other than Devin White to bring in the linebacker room, Bobby Okereke could be a solid option.

Appearing in all 17 games with the New York Giants in 2025, he racked up 143 total tackles and one sack. A sturdy 6’1″, 235-lb build, Okereke has the experience (805 career tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles since 2019) and could be a depth piece on a cheap one-year deal for Buffalo.

If not, the Bills are looking for 2026 fourth-round pick linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr to make an impact on the team and make it quickly.

It doesn’t have to be all three, but at least one signing could be key for the Bills.