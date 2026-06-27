3 Veterans the Bills Could Trade For Before the 2026 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills shouldn’t be wasting any time sitting back and watching teams go out and make trades to win a Super Bowl, especially with Josh Allen being 30 years old entering his ninth NFL season.

“I’m not too sure on the science of the athletic peak of a male, but I think it’s slightly beyond 30,” Allen said. “And then hopefully the dad strength kicks in, right?”

Sometimes, trades don’t have to be blockbuster moves like the Los Angeles Rams trading for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett. Sometimes, smaller trades like the Super Bowl champs Seattle Seahawks making a midseason trade sending a fourth- and fifth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for wideout/return specialist Rashid Shaheed reap massive benefits for the organization.

That said, here are three veterans the Bills could look to trade for before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Bills Trade Option – Marvin Mims Jr., Wide Receiver, Denver Broncos

Out of the three potential options for the Bills, Marvin Mims Jr. feels like a real possibility. Mims, who’s still just 24 years old, now finds himself sliding down the depth chart after the Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle.

“Sometimes I’m not in the most fortunate situations,” Mims said regarding his role in Denver. “Sometimes I am a little irritated with my situation. But at the end of the day, I’m blessed to be where I am. With this possibly being my last year, I’m just going to enjoy it to the fullest.”

Pro Football Focus also listed Mims as a trade candidate, writing, “A talented playmaker who’s flashed at times, Mims could bring his explosiveness to another team given what Denver has done this offseason.”

For a team that could use more help in the wide receiver department, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give Allen another weapon in Buffalo. Plus, Mims has the potential to grow into the team’s top option at WR.

Projected Trade Cost: 2027 fourth-round pick

Daron Payne, Defensive Tackle, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders don’t appear to be a team in the mix for Super Bowl contention, and shipping off a veteran like Payne could be in the team’s best interest.

Payne, 29, has been one of, if not the most consistent player, since joining the Commanders as a first-round pick back in 2018. He’d immediately plug in as the Bills’ starting defensive tackle and would bring some pass-rush upside in the middle of the defensive line.

Projected Trade Cost: 2027 fifth-round pick

Jaylon Jones, Cornerback, Indianapolis Colts

The Bills could use some cornerback depth, especially with a lot of unproven talent behind Christian Benford, and Indianapolis Colts CB Jaylon Jones could be the solution.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton pinned Jones as a potential trade candidate, writing, “Aside from Richardson, Indianapolis could move Jaylon Jones before the 2026 season. After a solid showing in 2024, logging 12 pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing an 86 passer rating in coverage through 17 starts, he’s fallen on the depth chart.”

Jones, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie deal, with a strong possibility that the Colts look to get some value out of him rather than letting him hit the open market.

The reason? Indianapolis already has Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward on massive contracts, and the team signed Cam Taylor-Britt this offseason. If the Bills have an opportunity to trade for Jones, he could be a long-term piece at corner.

Projected Trade Cost: 2027 fifth-round pick, 2028 sixth-round pick