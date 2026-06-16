The situation surrounding Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman continues to be analyzed by the media and fans alike, with ESPN adding this:

“Speculation has swirled around Coleman’s standing with the team after Bills owner Terry Pegula voluntarily spoke about him after the firing of former head coach Sean McDermott. Pegula said Buffalo’s previous coaching staff ‘pushed to draft’ Coleman with the 33rd pick in 2024, though general manager Brandon Beane clarified that he ‘made the pick.'”

Coleman, who’s still just 23 years old, could find new opportunitites under first-year head coach Joe Brady, but if that’s not the case, the Bills could find a trade partner with the Denver Broncos, who have a wide receiver of their own that could use a fresh start.

Bills Trade Pitch Swaps Keon Coleman For Broncos ‘Explosive’ WR

Pro Football Focus labeled Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. as a trade candidate, writing, “A talented playmaker who’s flashed at times, Mims could bring his explosiveness to another team given what Denver has done this offseason. Despite being a second-round pick three years ago, Mims has yet to fully realize his home-run-hitting potential. Throughout his career, he’s produced a 70.7 PFF receiving grade with 1.71 yards per route run. Where Mims has been at his best is on deep passes, earning a 94.3 receiving mark.”

Mims, like Coleman, is still young (24 years old) and has been knocked down Denver’s depth chart after the Broncos went out and traded for former Miami Dolphins star WR Jaylen Waddle. He could thrive with Josh Allen in a WR3 role behind DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir, and still has a ton of room to grow.

Making things simple, the two teams can just swap wide receivers without having to add another draft picks.

CBS Sports Gives Verdict on Coleman

The Broncos could have a belief that Keon Coleman could thrive in a new team, and CBS Sports went through the reasons on whether Coleman will bust or not.

“Why he will bust: Buffalo added DJ Moore to the receiver room after a trade with the Chicago Bears. That eliminates the idea of Coleman developing into Allen’s top option and could eat into his snap count, especially with Josh Palmer and Khalil Shakir also in the room.”

“Why he won’t: Coleman may not be the No. 1 option, but that may actually help him. With Moore handling top pass-catching duties, Coleman can settle into a No. 2 role that may better suit him at this stage of his career. His familiarity with Joe Brady’s offense should help as well.”

CBS Sports’ final verdict? Coleman will bust.

Regardless of their opinion, the pressure is on Coleman to prove he was worth a second-round pick, and if not, he could be on the trade block.