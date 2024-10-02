Bills Urged to Target Another Pro Bowl WR Amid Davante Adams Rumors

The Buffalo Bills may need some help at wide receiver at the same time that All-Pro Davante Adams appears to be hitting the trade block.

Many believe it’s a match made in heaven, giving quarterback Josh Allen a new bona fide No. 1 target after the departure of Stefon Diggs last offseason.

One analyst disagrees. SI.com’s Ralph Ventre suggested the Bills should instead target a different Pro Bowler — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. Ventre noted that Cooper would likely come chapter than the second-round pick that the Las Vegas Raiders are said to be asking for Adams.

Bills May Not Content for Davante Adams

Though several insiders have pegged the Bills as a logical trade partner for the Raiders, Ventre noted that they don’t quite fit the preferred criteria for Adams.

“Rumors suggest that Adams wants to play with a quarterback who he is already familiar with, making the New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers and the New Orleans Saints’ Derek Carr two prime candidates,” he wrote.

But most important, Ventre suggested, is the price tag.

After the departures of Diggs and No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis last offseason, the Bills adopted an approach of “everybody eats” where they would spread targets to a wide group of talented receivers.

While the approach has worked in spreading the ball out — there are five players with eight or more receptions — there is no clear-cut top receiver and none on pace to reach the 1,000-yard mark. Khalil Shakir, the team’s top returning wide receiver, leads the team with 18 receptions for 230 yards and two touchdowns.

The group fell flat in Buffalo’s 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, with ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg pointing out that the team passing game struggled against an aggressive defense.