Bills LB’s Wife Takes Swipe at Taylor Swift After Defeating Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 in an absolute thriller of a game on Sunday, November 17.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a perfect 3-0 record against the Chiefs in the regular season, this win felt a little sweeter, as they destroyed the Chiefs’ perfect record. Considering Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. haven’t lost a game since Christmas Day last year, it was a notable win.

Taylor Swift, who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, did not attend the matchup at Highmark Stadium. While numerous fans were disappointed the 14-time Grammy winner missed the big game, Bills linebacker Baylon Spector‘s wife, Ryleigh Spector, was not one of them.

After Buffalo took down Kansas City, she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories with Bills tight end Dawson Knox’s wife, Alexandra Knox, and kicker Tyler Bass’ wife, Ryan Bass. She wrote, “9-2! Never a Swiftie 🥱.”

Spector did not play against the Chiefs on Sunday, as he hit injured reserve with a calf injury last week.

Taylor Swift was ‘Shocked’ By Bills Mafia’s ‘Ruthlessness’ During Last Year’s Chiefs-Bills Playoff Game

Ahead of the Bills-Chiefs showdown, sports analyst Adam Lefkoe, a close friend of the Kelce family, revealed on “Up & Adams” that Swift was “shocked” by the intense atmosphere at Highmark Stadium during last season’s playoff game.

“I have heard from people very close [to the Kelces] that it was not a great experience in Buffalo,” Lefkoe told podcast host Kay Adams. “For all parties involved. And I’m talking about the most famous of all the parties.”

“I think that it kind of shocked the Kelce family and everyone related to the Kelce family the reception they got. I think they were kind of going in just thinking this is going to be an amazing game with good energy. And they got there and they experienced Bills Mafia in full form and its complete ruthlessness and I think they left and said ‘I don’t know if I want to experience that again.'”

Some fans struggled to believe Lefkoe, as retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce appeared to have an absolute ball during the Chiefs’ 27-24 playoff win over Buffalo. However, Travis was pretty blunt about Bills Mafia taking things a bit too far on the “New Heights” episode after the game.

“There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium, man,” he said. “Understandable it’s a football game, the Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? One thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One thousand percent.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Downplayed the Importance of Crushing the Chiefs’ Perfect Season



After the game, Allen didn’t gloat about handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season. The 28-year-old, whose incredible 26-yard rushing touchdown on fourth down helped seal their win, has bigger goals. While Allen’s four wins against Mahomes are the most of any quarterback in the league, he has never defeated him in the playoffs.

“Means we have nine wins,” Allen told reporters after the game. “Last time I checked, nine wins probably doesn’t get you in the playoffs. Going into this bye week, get to enjoy ourselves a little bit, but coming back ready, a hungry team and just trying to go 1-0.”

The Bills head into the bye week 9-2 for the first time since 1992.