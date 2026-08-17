Bills Warned Against ‘Overreaction’ on WR Keon Coleman

If we have learned 1 thing about Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman through his 1st 2 NFL seasons, it’s that 1 step forward usually means 2 steps back.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called any enthusiasm over Coleman’s play in the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers an “overreaction” the Bills should be wary of.

Coleman had just 3 receptions for 17 yards but caught a touchdown pass from Josh Allen — the 1st unofficial touchdown in the new, $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium.

“While that may be an unforgettable moment for Coleman, he has a long way to go before he turns the corner following two underwhelming seasons,” Moton wrote on August 17. “Furthermore, Coleman must show a change in his mindset during the regular season. The team benched him for multiple games last year. In response to that, the wideout said he had to be more accountable. Head coach Joe Brady rejected trade offers for Coleman early in the offseason. So, the third-year pro will likely have a chance to redeem himself in Buffalo, but it’ll take more than a highlight moment in a preseason game to match the expectations for the top second-round pick in a draft class.”

Keon Coleman Fighting ‘Biggest Bust’ Label

It’s going to take a lot more than 1 preseason game to shake off 2 years of miserable play and bad headlines for Coleman, a 2nd-round pick out of Florida State in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Moton previously singled Coleman out as the biggest bust on Buffalo’s roster.

Coleman is entering the 3rd season of his 4-year, $10 million rookie contract.

“Keon Coleman faces palpable pressure entering his third season,” Moton wrote on July 10. “Head coach Joe Brady said he turned down trade offers for the wideout despite his recent struggles. In 2025, the Bills benched Coleman and listed him as a healthy inactive for multiple games. Clearly, they expect more from the 2024 second-rounder and still believe he can make a significant developmental leap, but it’s unlikely to happen this year. The Bills traded a second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wideout DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. With that new addition, Coleman doesn’t have a clear pathway to a big role in the passing attack. Moore, slot wideout Khalil Shakir and tight end Dalton Kincaid will probably see most of the targets, which leaves few opportunities for any other pass-catcher to make a significant impact.”

Keon Coleman: Reputation for Screwing Things Up

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Bills benched Coleman for being late to team meetings in 2024 and was a healthy scratch for 3 more games.

As a rookie in 2024, Coleman was benched for “off-field timing issues” — also being late to team meetings.

Coleman got an extra dose of humiliation when Bills owner Terry Pegula cited picking Coleman as 1 of the reasons former head coach Sean McDermott was fired following an AFC Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos — a game in which Coleman had a touchdown reception.

Through his 1st 2 seasons, Coleman has 67 receptions for 960 yards and 8 touchdowns in just 26 games — tantalizing numbers.

“Getting benched four games, some (expletive) like that … unacceptable,” Coleman told ESPN’s Alaine Getzenberg on May 19. “Ended off on a decent note, had a touchdown [in the playoffs), so that was — I wouldn’t even call that a confidence boost, it was just a positive to end the season on. But we lost. So, that was another negative to erase that. But, I mean, I don’t need self-motivation, though. I know what I am here to do and what I am capable of doing.”