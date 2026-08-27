Bills Urged to Add Veteran 4-Year O-Lineman Recently Released by Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills should look to add a little more depth to their offensive line before they hit the field in Week 1 to take on the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.

And Buffalo’s Rumblings’ Chris Trapasso has a player in mind. Trapasso urged the Bills to sign veteran offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.

“He’s a uniquely built blocker listed at 6’4” and 325 pounds — although he was 6’3” at the 2022 NFL Combine — therefore his frame is more of a prototypical guard than tackle,” Trapasso wrote on Wednesday. “I vividly remember scouting Salyer ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, he was a collegiate tackle who everyone — including myself — believed was best-suited at guard at the next level.”

Salyer Is Heading Into His Fifth NFL Season

The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Salyer in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 64 games, starting 40 in four seasons.

The Miami Dolphins signed Salyer to a one-year contract this offseason, but he didn’t even make it through the entire preseason.

Miami released Salyer on Wednesday with an injury settlement. It seems the team wanted to place Salyer on injured reserve, which would have ended his season. However, he may be hoping to return and play within the next few months.

The Bills could sign Salyer for depth later in the season when injuries begin to accumulate. One of the most important things for any NFL team aiming to win a Super Bowl is having depth as the season progresses. If Salyer can regain his health by November or December, he could be a critical asset for Buffalo if it signs him.

Buffalo Is Already Down Connor McGovern

The Bills are already dealing with a few issues on their offensive line. Starting center Connor McGovern suffered a lower-body injury in practice on Aug. 9. But McGovern is looking to play in the Bills’ first regular season. McGovern told The Athletic’s Bills reporter Joe Buscaglia on Aug. 15 that he is targeting to play in Week 1.

“McGovern said he’s feeling good, but he’s still looking at a multi-week injury. He said, ‘should be a few more weeks.’ He said ‘the goal’ is to be ready by the regular season,” Buscaglia wrote on X.

The Bills re-signed McGovern to a four-year, $52 million contract extension this offseason. McGovern joined Buffalo from the Cowboys in 2023 after spending three seasons in Dallas. He became a Pro Bowler in 2024 during his second season with the Bills.

Even though the Bills didn’t sign McGovern to an extension, he didn’t think it was going to happen.

“They haven’t contacted me once,” McGovern told The Athletic’s Tim Graham in March. “In my gut, that says it’s over and done.”

But McGovern did mention that Josh Allen stepped in, and that is when things changed about McGovern re-signing with Buffalo.

“They were gonna let me test free agency,” McGovern told Mad Dog Sports Radio in March. “Then our good friend No. 17 kind of got involved and wanted to make sure that this got done.”