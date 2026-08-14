Bills Urged to Cut 7-Year Veteran Despite Potential Protection for Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills will kick off their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at New Highmark Stadium on Saturday. While quarterback Josh Allen is expected to start, he likely won’t be on the field for long.

The preseason is a good opportunity for players to get live reps against another team, but it is also a great chance for players fighting for roster spots to perform.

One player who will need every rep he can get is center Lloyd Cushenberry III. But Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton thinks the Bills should cut Cushenberry before the start of the regular season.

“The Buffalo Bills bolstered the interior of their offensive line by signing Austin Corbett, Lloyd Cushenberry and selecting Ar’maj Reed-Adams in the seventh round of the draft,” Moton wrote on Friday. “Buffalo will probably keep the rookie on the practice squad, though a few notable veterans may be in a battle for a roster spot.

“Corbett is a more valuable asset than Cushenberry because of his versatility. Corbett has experience at center and both guard positions, and Cushenberry has only taken snaps at the pivot. “If Corbett wins the competition at left guard, Alec Anderson could remain as a backup because of his ability to play every position across the offensive line.

With Connor McGovern locked into the starting center position on a new contract, Cushenberry’s limitations may jeopardize his status in Buffalo.”

Bills Signed Cushenberry to a One-Year Deal This Offseason

The Bills signed Cushenberry to a one-year $1.4 million contract this offseason. He is heading into his seventh NFL season after playing four years with the Denver Broncos and two with the Tennessee Titans.

Cushenberry got hit with the injury bug in Tennessee. He tore his Achilles in Week 9 of the 2024 season against the New England Patriots and then dealt with a foot injury last season.

The Titans waived Cushenberry this offseason with a failed physical designation.

Allen Thinks Cushenberry is Doing a Fantastic Job

Even though Cushenberry seems to be on the roster bubble, Allen still fully supports him.

“[He] understands what’s going on,” Allen said. “Came in here and just learned. He’s doing such a fantastic job right now, and I’m extremely comfortable with him. I think the guys in that room really respect him. He’s played a lot of good ball in his career, and he’s doing a great job right now.”

Allen could have a say in who makes the 53-man roster. As the Bills’ best player and their starting quarterback, he may have some input on roster cuts and play at center. Buffalo should ensure that Allen is as comfortable as possible with the centers on the roster. If Allen prefers Cushenberry over the other backup centers, he might share his input with the President of Football Operations, Brandon Beane, and head coach, Joe Brady.

The Bills have to get their roster down to 53 players on Aug. 30, which means Cushenberry has only about two weeks to show he deserves one of the final roster spots.