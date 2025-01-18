Bills Add Another Big Target for QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready a tough divisional-round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, but already doing a bit of preparation for the coming season.

The team announced on Jan. 17 that they made an addition to the tight end room for the 2025 season, adding former Washington Commanders tight end Armani Rogers on a reserve/future contract. Rogers made a splash in the 2022 season but has struggled with injuries since then, and now will have a chance to compete for a spot on the Bills next season and a new target for quarterback Josh Allen.

Rogers Had ‘Cinderella Story’ in Washington

CBS Sports noted that Rogers had a “Cinderella story” with the Commanders in the 2022 season, making the team’s 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent and making five catches for 64 yards in 11 games, adding another 26 rushing yards.

“However, Rogers tore his Achilles in May of 2023 and hasn’t played an NFL game since, though he spent much of the 2024 campaign on Atlanta’s practice squad,” the report noted.

The reserve/future contract will give Rogers the chance to take part in the team’s offseason workouts and training camp, but he will not be eligible to join the team in their playoff run.

The Bills got significant production from their tight ends this season, with Dalton Kincaid making 44 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns while Dawson Knox made 22 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown. Third tight end Quintin Morris, a regular on special teams, made five catches for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Bills Face Big Decisions This Offseason

The Bills will have some other big decisions ahead this offseason with a number of key players on offense headed to free agency. That includes wide receiver Amari Cooper, who joined the Bills ahead of the trade deadline on a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Ronnie Eastham of SI.com suggested the Bills could bring Cooper back and make him a bigger part of the offense once he has a full offseason with the team.

The Bills will also face some big decisions on defense, especially in the secondary where starting safety Damar Hamlin and cornerback Rasul Douglas will both head to free agency. Eastham argued that despite taking some criticism for his coverage skills, Hamlin is an important part of the team.