Bills And Josh Allen Hit With Bad News 100 Days Until Regular Season

The 2026 NFL season will be upon us before you know it, and June 1 marked the 100-day countdown to the first regular season game. On Monday, many ESPN analysts shared their predictions for the upcoming season, and they delivered some disappointing news for the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz shared his AFC predictions and believes the Houston Texans will emerge as AFC champions this season, advancing to their first-ever Super Bowl.

“You know about their defense, which is one of the two or three best in the NFL,” Schatz wrote. “The offense made improvements on the offensive line; the addition of running back David Montgomery and the return of wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) should move them up above the league average.”

Bills Can’t Afford to Miss the Super Bowl

If the Texans are going to be the team representing the AFC in the Super Bowl this season, then the Bills might find themselves in serious trouble once again.

The Bills have been unable to reach the Super Bowl during the Josh Allen era, which began in 2018, especially over the last six seasons, when they have consistently been one of the top teams in the NFL.

Buffalo made a significant move this season to revitalize its playoff struggles by parting ways with head coach Sean McDermott, who held the position for nine seasons. The team has elevated offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach.

The Bills appointed Brady as head coach for one straightforward reason: to make a run for the Super Bowl. If the team falls short this season, many fans may start to worry that this era will never see them compete on the biggest stage.

Brady knows exactly what the expectations are as the Bills’ head coach and discussed them during his introductory press conference in January.

“I understand the expectations that come with this job,” Brady said, via WIVB 4 Aidan Joly. “But it’s important to understand that this is going to be a new year and we have to start over. We don’t get to just pick up where we left off and think that hey, next week we’re going to be in the conference championship game.”

Bills Now Will Have to Go Through A.J. Brown

Buffalo faced even greater challenges on Monday when its divisional rival, the Patriots, traded for wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles. New England sent a 2028 first-round pick along with a 2027 fifth-round pick to acquire Brown, who could be the key player to help the Patriots return to the Super Bowl for consecutive seasons.

Brown has established himself as one of the top receivers in the NFL, playing in 105 games and tallying 524 receptions for 8,029 yards and 56 touchdowns during his career. At just 28 years old, this dynamic receiver knows how to excel in crucial moments, making two Super Bowl appearances with the Eagles and securing a championship title along the way.

The Patriots should definitely be the team to beat in the AFC East after winning the division last season. The Bills will need to keep an eye on them before they can focus on claiming the conference title.