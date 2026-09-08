Bills Announce Exciting Josh Allen News Before Season Opener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is ready to lead his team into a new era.

The Bills are set to kick off their ninth season with Allen as their quarterback and the first under new head coach Joe Brady after Sean McDermott’s offseason firing. While the team made some significant changes on both sides of the ball, one thing will remain the same from past years — Allen serving as captain.

Josh Allen Returns for Eighth Season as Captain

The Bills took to social media to announce their captains for the 2026 season. Allen was named one of the captains, joined by tight end Dawson Knox on offense. Linebacker Terrel Bernard and edge rusher Bradley Chubb were the captain picks on defense. Two special teams players — long snapper Reid Ferguson and cornerback Sam Franklin Jr. — were also named captains.

This is the eighth straight season that Allen has been named a captain. Bernard and Ferguson are entering their third seasons as captains, while the other players have been named for the first time.

Chubb is a newcomer to the team, but has earned the respect of his teammates and the coaching staff.

Josh Allen Gets More Exciting News

Allen has gotten plenty of respect this offseason, ranking No. 2 overall on the NFL Top 100 list that is compiled using player surveys. He was also listed as the top quarterback on a poll conducted by SI.com insider Albert Breer of league coaches and executives.

“Allen’s the most feared player in football because he’s grown into a quarterback who affects the defense on every single level—and this is one of those where NFL coaches and evaluators had little doubt about what he was becoming even when the general public had questions,” Breer wrote. “So it makes sense that now, with more questions arising, there are plenty of NFL folks anticipating he’ll hit another level in Buffalo’s new setup.”

One league executive said the Bills might unleash Allen more this season now that Brady is at the helm with Pete Carmichael as offensive coordinator.

“He’s still the most dangerous all around, and the offense may be less conservative this year,” said a vice president of player personnel.

The Bills made some changes to boost the offense, adding deep threat wide receiver DJ Moore and drafting wide receiver Skyler Bell.