Ex-Bills Quarterback Released Days After NFL Draft

Quarterback Ben DiNucci used a short stint with the Buffalo Bills to help land a new job this year, but now finds himself looking for work again.

DiNucci joined the Bills late in the last preseason, starting the team’s final preseason game after the quarterback room was hit with injuries. Though his time with the Bills came to an end quickly after his fill-in stint, DiNucci signed a new contract with the New Orleans Saints in January.

But he was cut loose again this week after the Saints added a new quarterback in the NFL draft.

Ben DiNucci Looked Strong in Short Tenure in Buffalo

The Bills signed DiNucci in August after backup Mitch Trubisky was hurt and third-string quarterback Shane Buechele went down with a neck injury. The Bills didn’t want to risk playing starter Josh Allen in their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, so instead tapped DiNucci and fellow quarterback Anthony Brown to play.

DiNucci looked strong in one half of action, throwing for 76 yards and adding 14 rushing yards.

DiNucci joined the Dallas Cowboys as a seventh-round pick in 2020, playing in three games including one start that season. He went 23-of-43 passing for 219 total yards in those games.

The veteran quarterback had signed a reserve/futures contract with the Saints in January but was released this week after the team made an addition in the NFL draft. As Matthew Paras of NOLA.com noted, the Saints had to make room after landing Tyler Shough.

“The Saints informed quarterback Ben DiNucci that they plan to release him, DiNucci wrote on X. DiNucci, 28, had been with the Saints since late last season when he joined the team’s practice squad,” Paras wrote.

“The Saints’ quarterback room now consists of Derek Carr, Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Carr’s status for 2025 is still unknown as he deals with a shoulder injury.”

Bills Stand Pat at Quarterback

Some analysts predicted the Bills could add a rookie quarterback in this year’s NFL draft as a potential long-term backup to Josh Allen, but the team decided to keep their quarterback room intact.

The Bills still have the veteran Trubisky as a backup along with Mike White, though both have only one year remaining on their contracts.

The team did make one quarterback move, inviting Canadian standout Taylor Elgersma to rookie minicamp. As Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reported, Elgersma also earned an invite to the Green Bay Packers minicamp and has “a ton of interest league-wide.”

Elgersma turned heads with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks and earned some NFL draft buzz at the Senior Bowl, Sportsnet reported. He ultimately went undrafted, but has the chance to make an impression at Buffalo’s minicamp next week.