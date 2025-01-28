Bills’ Best Player Vanishes at Critical Moment of Chiefs Loss

With 3:01 left in the third quarter, the Buffalo Bills had fourth down and a goal from the Kansas City one-yard line trailing 21-16.

Quarterback Josh Allen stood on the Chiefs’ six-yard line in shotgun formation with fullback Reggie Gilliam standing on his left and running back James Cook to his right.

On second and goal, Cook was stuffed on the one-yard line. Allen tried to score the six points on third and goal with the tush-push, but a wall of Chiefs defenders was waiting for him.

Instead of running the ball up the middle again and trying to win the line scrimmage on the most important down, Buffalo spread it out.

Cook’s Amazing Run

The Bills brought in a heavy package, lining up tight end Quintin Morris inside by the left tackle, spreading out tight end Dalton Kincaid to the left, and tight end Dawson Knox on the right.

Allen takes the snap, looking like he will keep the ball and try to pick up the six points, but two Chiefs defenders meet him, and the seventh-year quarterback pitches to the left to his third-year running back.

Cook caught the ball at the six-yard line, with Kansas City’s star safety Justin Reid coming up to nail him, looking like he was about to end the drive.

The 25-year-old running back bounced off Reid and was met by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton bouching off him, stretching over the goal line with his hand hitting the ground to give the Bills the lead.

Cook’s run was the best play of the night. He was also the best offensive player for the Bills, rushing for 85 yards on 13 carries and two scores while recording three receptions for 49 yards.

The Bills trailed the Chiefs again, 32-29, with 3:33 left. Buffalo had the ball on its 30-yard line.

Buffalo needed to gain around 40 yards to try to kick a field goal and tie the game or get in the end zone and take the lead.

The drive was the most critical moment in Allen’s career. Six plays later, the 28-year-old quarterback threw from his back on fourth down, watching his tight end Dalton Kincaid drop the reception to move the chains.

Buffalo wouldn’t see the ball for the last two minutes, failing to beat the Chiefs for the fourth time in the previous five postseasons.

The Bills Didn’t Use Cook Late

Going back to the Bills’ last six offensive plays, Cook never touched the ball once. The running back taking over the game never had a carry over the last nine minutes.

Cook had his way with the Chief’s defense, but for some reason, offensive coordinator Joe Brady never wanted to get the Pro Bowl running back involved down the stretch.

Cook was absent from the plans for several reasons.

It was late, and in the heat of the moment, Brady could’ve been too busy looking at his play sheet rather than looking to get Cook the ball.

Another factor could be that Cook was horrible in pass blocking and received an 18.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Having a running back who cannot provide protection is difficult when the Chiefs are sending the blitz.

Backup running back Ty Johnson was much better in pass protection, recording a 77.7 grade, so that might be why he was out there more towards the end.

Cook needed to see more touches in the fourth quarter, and if pass protection was an issue, then something quick out of the backfield could’ve been a nice way to get him some yards.