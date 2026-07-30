Bills Make Telling Statement on Potential Return for Longtime Veteran CB

The Buffalo Bills have made some significant changes to their secondary this season, but could still have room for one more addition after the start of training camp.

The Bills overhauled the unit after the departure of former head coach Sean McDermott, adding some veteran defensive backs and using a high draft pick on more help at cornerback. General manager Brandon Beane hinted that the team is still looking at a potential return for cornerback Tre’Davious White, who returned to the team last season and moved back into the starting lineup.

Tre White Could Still Return to the Bills

White has remained a free agent after the conclusion of his contract last season, with no apparent interest before teams opened training camp. Beane told reporters on Wednesday that the team has remained in touch with White, leaving the door open to a potential return.

“We love Tre,” Beane said, via reporter Matt Bove. “We constantly keep in contact with guys like Tre.”

Beane made a similar statement earlier this spring, stressing that the team remains close with White and would welcome him back.

“You would never close the door on bringing a guy like Tre back to Buffalo,” Beane said, via SI.com.

The Bills drafted White in the first round in 2017, watching him become a cornerstone of the defense as the team broke its 17-year playoff drought and then turned into a Super Bowl contender after drafting Josh Allen.

The Bills cut ties with White in 2024 in a cap-cutting move, but signed him again last offseason. White got a relatively late start then as well, not re-joining the team until June. Though White suffered a torn ACL and torn Achilles over the course of two years with the Bills, he had a throwback season in 2025 as he regained much of his athleticism.

White ended up starting 16 games, replacing injured rookie Maxwell Hairston. White had 40 total tackles and one interception with 10 passes defensed, breaking up three more passes in the team’s playoff run.

Bills Could Have Room in the Secondary

Though the Bills made some key additions to their secondary with safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone and newly drafted cornerback Davison Igbinosun, there could still be an opening for White to return to the team. The Bills waived Dorian Strong with an injury designation after his promising rookie season was cut short by a neck injury, and the team lost trusted depth from the practice squad when Dane Jackson left in free agency, then retired this week.

Beane made it clear when using a second-round draft pick on Igbinosun that the more depth in the secondary, the better given the recent injuries to defensive backs.

“You saw the depth of our corners tested last year through injury,” Beane said, via SI.com. “You want to make sure as the season goes along, if injury strikes, that you got enough guys, even if they’re not starters.”

The Bills have several other key defensive players who left in free agency and remain on the open market, including safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Matt Milano.