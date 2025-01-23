Hi, Subscriber

Bills Are Now America’s Team as Chiefs Become Most Hated Dynasty

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Getty
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks on before a game.

One of the most incredible things about sports is seeing the entire country unite and root for an individual team because they can’t stand the other team in the contest.

This weekend’s AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs is about how much America is rooting for Buffalo and wanting to see the Chiefs fail.

People are sick of Kansas City, and anytime there is a sports dynasty that doesn’t involve the team you root for, you don’t want to see it continue succeeding.

Not long ago, we watched the New England Patriots go to four Super Bowls and win three in five years, and everyone outside of the New England area just wanted it to end.

Now, 99% of the country feels the same way about Kansas City, and they can do something the Patriots never did: three-peat, something Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls did twice in the ’90s.

Mahomes is Ready to Win His 4th Ring

There is no question that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is right up there with Tom Brady as the best quarterback of all time.

Mahomes already has three rings and is looking to win his fourth before 30.

If Mahomes wins another Super Bowl in the next three weeks, he will be ahead of schedule compared to Brady’s age when he won his fourth.

The other 31 NFL teams will have to think they are never beating him.

Many NFL fans were upset with how the officials treated Mahomes during last week’s Divisional-Round win over the Houston Texans.

Calling penalties on Houston’s defense that weren’t even fouls. Now, all they want to do is see Mahomes lose.

The Bills went to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s but lost all of them. This loss still affects Buffalo fans and other NFL fans around the league.

NFL Fans are Pulling for the Bills

Opposing NFL fans root for the Bills when their favorite team is eliminated around the playoffs because they want to see Buffalo win after so many years of heartbreak.

Now, the Bills are the only obstacle to the Chiefs’ reaching their fifth Super Bowl in six years.

The pressure is hard enough to win, and now Buffalo is trying to win for themselves and the rest of the country when they are 0-3 against the Chiefs in the postseason since 2020.

It has to feel good to have people rooting for you, but the Chiefs love playing the villain role, and that’s usually when they are at their best.

The Bills are the most likable team reaming. Hopefully, Buffalo can end the Chiefs’ season on Sunday, head to their first Super Bowl since 1994, and give America what it wants.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

Read More
,

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Eli Ankou's headshot E. Ankou
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Will Clapp's headshot W. Clapp
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Amari Cooper's headshot A. Cooper
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Rasul Douglas's headshot R. Douglas
Tommy Doyle's headshot T. Doyle
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Micah Hyde's headshot M. Hyde
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Kareem Jackson's headshot K. Jackson
Quinton Jefferson's headshot Q. Jefferson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Austin Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Kingsley Jonathan's headshot K. Jonathan
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Tyreek Maddox-Williams's headshot T. Maddox-Williams
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Von Miller's headshot V. Miller
Quintin Morris's headshot Q. Morris
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Jordan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Dawuane Smoot's headshot D. Smoot
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
Casey Toohill's headshot C. Toohill
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Bills Are Now America’s Team as Chiefs Become Most Hated Dynasty

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x