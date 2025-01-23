Bills Are Now America’s Team as Chiefs Become Most Hated Dynasty

One of the most incredible things about sports is seeing the entire country unite and root for an individual team because they can’t stand the other team in the contest.

This weekend’s AFC title game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs is about how much America is rooting for Buffalo and wanting to see the Chiefs fail.

People are sick of Kansas City, and anytime there is a sports dynasty that doesn’t involve the team you root for, you don’t want to see it continue succeeding.

Not long ago, we watched the New England Patriots go to four Super Bowls and win three in five years, and everyone outside of the New England area just wanted it to end.

Now, 99% of the country feels the same way about Kansas City, and they can do something the Patriots never did: three-peat, something Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls did twice in the ’90s.

Mahomes is Ready to Win His 4th Ring

There is no question that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is right up there with Tom Brady as the best quarterback of all time.

Mahomes already has three rings and is looking to win his fourth before 30.

If Mahomes wins another Super Bowl in the next three weeks, he will be ahead of schedule compared to Brady’s age when he won his fourth.

The other 31 NFL teams will have to think they are never beating him.

Many NFL fans were upset with how the officials treated Mahomes during last week’s Divisional-Round win over the Houston Texans.

Calling penalties on Houston’s defense that weren’t even fouls. Now, all they want to do is see Mahomes lose.

The Bills went to four straight Super Bowls in the 1990s but lost all of them. This loss still affects Buffalo fans and other NFL fans around the league.

NFL Fans are Pulling for the Bills

Opposing NFL fans root for the Bills when their favorite team is eliminated around the playoffs because they want to see Buffalo win after so many years of heartbreak.

Now, the Bills are the only obstacle to the Chiefs’ reaching their fifth Super Bowl in six years.

The pressure is hard enough to win, and now Buffalo is trying to win for themselves and the rest of the country when they are 0-3 against the Chiefs in the postseason since 2020.

It has to feel good to have people rooting for you, but the Chiefs love playing the villain role, and that’s usually when they are at their best.

The Bills are the most likable team reaming. Hopefully, Buffalo can end the Chiefs’ season on Sunday, head to their first Super Bowl since 1994, and give America what it wants.