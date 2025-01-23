Joe Mixon Rips NFL in Public Tirade Following Chiefs-Texans Fines

Since the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, a hot topic around the NFL has been the officiating — and whether or not it favors certain teams.

Texans star edge rusher Will Anderson and star running back Joe Mixon made their opinions about this topic very clear when they publicly criticized NFL officials after the game, as did many fans, analysts and former players on social media. It was later confirmed by Mixon that his comments produced a large fine on January 22.

“I’m getting fined by the @nfl for what someone else said,” Mixon wrote on X. “What’s next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent [in] a @nhl game! 🤦🏽‍♂️”

In a second post, Mixon continued his social media explosion, relaying: “& really tried to fine me 4 the max that’s mind blowing… [shaking my head].”

Finally, a few hours after the first two posts, Mixon finished his X tirade with one more long paragraph ripping the NFL.

“So let me get this straight NFL fines me 25k for something I didn’t even say,” Mixon said. “Call them out for it, and they response was fine me AGAIN for something that’s not even a violation without even rescinding the first one. Where’s the accountability? Just respect the players. Cold 🌎.”

In a separate post, Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer stated that his client will be “appealing” this fine. Schaffer also advised the NFL to “treat its players with more respect.”

Like Anderson, Mixon served as one of the Texans’ team captains in 2024 and he certainly appears to be held in high regard by other players around the league — considering his long track record at running back and his leadership role in Houston and Cincinnati before that.

Texans Insider Explains NFL’s Reasoning for Fining Joe Mixon

Clearly, there was some confusion over this fine, and which quote it was referring to. And there’s a reason for that.

Per KPRC 2 NFL and Texans insider Aaron Wilson, the NFL league office originally put the wrong quote in Mixon’s fine letter. These letters are sent out to players mid-week, and then fine amounts are released to the public the following Saturday.

The incorrect quote came courtesy of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who questioned on social media: “Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with the Chiefs. These officials are [trash cans] & bias.”

This quote was obviously different from Mixon’s postgame comments, which read: “Everybody know how it is, playing up here [at Arrowhead Stadium]. You can never leave it into the refs’ hands. But, I mean, the whole world see what it is, bro. It is what it is… It’s all good, though.”

According to Wilson, “the NFL confirmed the fine was applied and it was for the above comment when it reissued the punishment to Mixon,” not Houshmandzadeh’s “50/50” quote — even if the initial fine letter incorrectly attributed it.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the idea of getting favorable calls on January 22.

Multiple Texans Could Be Fined for Criticizing Officiating vs. Chiefs

On X, Wilson noted that “it’s quite possible that Joe Mixon won’t be the only Texans player fined for criticizing the officiating in [the] loss to Chiefs.”

Anderson is very likely to be fined as well, if it hasn’t happened already, and they may not be the only two as linebacker Henry To’oTo’o’s hit on Mahomes could be up for consideration — along with any other potential postgame dissidents like quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Although Kansas City fans will never sympathize with any talk about the NFL being “rigged,” they might sympathize with the fines. After all, Chiefs players were fined after just about every outing this season — so they understand Mixon’s strife, at least to some extent.

Athletes should not be fined large sums of money for speaking their mind. It’s un-American, and somewhat harsh. With that in mind, it would also be nice if players didn’t blame the referees every time they lose a big game.

And to be clear, Mixon also credited the Chiefs with being a “hell of a team” that “won the moment” in order to secure the victory, so he did show some accountability while speaking with reporters.

In terms of supporting fewer fines and less scapegoating of the officials — both things can be true. Mixon and any other Texans players certainly have the right to appeal this week’s sanctions if they choose, but let’s stop blaming the referees for the outcome of the games.