Bills Linked to Trade for 1,000-Yard Pro Bowl WR After DJ Moore Injury

DJ Moore had quite the debut with his new team after an offseason trade sent him from the Chicago Bears to the Buffalo Bills.

Moore caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, and some fans were rejoicing that quarterback Josh Allen finally had a legitimate No. 1 weapon.

That joy was short-lived, however, as Moore left in the first half of Thursday’s win over the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury.

Though reports indicate the team doesn’t believe the injury to be serious, or Moore to be out long-term, there’s still concern that Buffalo needs to add another weapon while Moore is out.

Bills Floated as Landing Spot for Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Things are a dumpster fire in Cleveland.

Browns fans are already tuning out after Deshaun Watson’s abysmal performance in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and some are even calling for the team to start a fire sale in preparation for 2027.

Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan seems to be in favor of trading off some assets right now, and he proposed the Browns send Pro Bowl WR Jerry Jeudy to Buffalo in exchange for a second-round pick.

“DJ Moore got hurt, and immediately the Jerry Jeudy tweets started,” Carman said. “Make them an offer. Please. I’m serious. If Andrew (Berry) is listening, I’m sure you already talked to them. Talk to them again. It’s still Brandon Beane — you’ve made deals with him before when it comes to wide receivers, make another deal, send him on up there. God bless him. Don’t need to worry about it anymore.

“Just give me Denzel Boston, give me KC Concepcion, you want to throw Jimmy Horn Jr. in there…go ahead and throw him in there. You might as well get a rapport [with Shedeur Sanders] back. If you can get a second-rounder for Jerry Jeudy again, we’re talking laser eyes.”

Why a Bills-Browns Jerry Jeudy Trade Makes Sense

The 27-year-old Jeudy is under contract for two more seasons with affordable cap hits of $10.38 million and $13.47 million, respectively, but Buffalo would have an out this offseason if things didn’t work out.

Cleveland’s passing offense is also a train wreck right now with Watson under center, and there’s not much hope it’ll get better any time soon.

Jeudy caught just two passes for 26 yards in Week 1, but he’s proven before he can put up big numbers when given the chance. Jeudy is just two years removed from a 90-catch, 1,229-yard season. He also put up back-to-back 1,000-yard, double-digit touchdown seasons at Alabama as well.

Even if Moore only misses a game or two, Buffalo’s offense would look much more dangerous with him and Jeudy lining up out wide and Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as the No. 3 and 4 options.

With the Bills going all-in around Allen this season, their Super Bowl hopes would greatly improve adding Jeudy, a player who can stretch the field and take some attention off Moore from opposing defensive backs, as Allen’s WR2.