Bills’ Josh Allen Gets Snubbed in Updated QB Rankings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the NFL over last season, throwing for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 531 yards and 12 scores.

Allen brought home his first NFL Most Valuable Player of the Year Award and has taken over as the best quarterback in the game.

The only issue with Allen is that he has failed to reach the Super Bowl, losing four times in the playoffs to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Josh Allen Ranked Fourth On New Quarterback list

Many people rank Mahomes as the league’s No. 1 quarterback because he has won three Super Bowls. Still, Allen should be ranked No. 2. However, Pro Football Focus’s John Kosko published his list of quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season and ranked Allen fourth.

“Allen’s 95.4 overall grade over the past three seasons ranks first among all quarterbacks,” Kosko wrote. “His 91.4 passing grade in that span is third, behind Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Despite losing his top two receivers from 2023, Allen didn’t miss a beat in 2024, delivering his most complete season yet and earning his first MVP award.”

Kosko has Mahomes, Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson ranked ahead of Allen.

While it makes sense for Mahomes to be ranked the league’s No. 1 quarterback, Burrow and Jackson shouldn’t be ahead of Allen now.

Burrow And Jackson Shouldn’t Be In Front Of Allen

Burrow has done a great job since entering the league in 2020, even making a Super Bowl in his second season, but he has failed to reach the playoffs in the last two years.

In 2023, Burrow was injured in the middle of the season and was out the rest of the way, but last year, he played in all 17 games and still couldn’t make the playoffs.

There could be an argument that Jackson should be ranked higher than Allen, but Allen just does so much more for his team.

Jackson has one of the best running backs in football, Derrick Henry, and one of the best head coaches in the sport, John Harbaugh.

Allen is working with less-than-great-skill position players and a head coach who has never won a Super Bowl.

The Bills Might Only Have A Few More Years Of Allen

The good news for Allen is that he will face Mahomes, Jackson, and Burrow in the 2025 regular season, so he can show the world why he should be ranked number one among quarterbacks and not fourth.

This could be one of Allen’s last seasons to reach the Super Bowl since he will turn 29 this May. Players like Allen, who have to run and get hit while throwing from the pocket, start to wear down quicker than other players’ bodies.

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton played the same way Allen does, but Newton’s body took too many hits, and he was out of the league before he turned 33.

Hopefully, Allen doesn’t go down the same road Newton did, or he might only have a few more years left to bring the Bills their first Vince Lombardi Trophy.