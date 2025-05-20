Josh Allen Mentor Gives Verdict on Giants QB Jaxson Dart

Hoping to find a version of Josh Allen likely motivated the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll to trade for Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL draft. Daboll developed Allen into a Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills, but another QB expert who also tutored the future NFL MVP, has given his verdict on Dart’s potential.

The assessment comes from renowned quarterback coach Jordan Palmer. He’s mentored the mechanics of several pro passers, including Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold and Allen.

Palmer spoke with Ed Valentine of SB Nation’s Big Blue View to discuss Dart. Although he doesn’t know the former Ole Miss standout personally, Palmer did reveal he’s “watched almost every snap he’s played, I know everybody who trains him, guys who played with him. I have two clients who backed him up last year. I got to know a lot about this kid.”

Research this extensive makes Palmar an authority on how Dart might perform at this level. So does his familiarity with Allen, who’s still the biggest success story of Daboll’s coaching career.

QB Guru Grades the Jaxson Dart, Brian Daboll Connection

Palmer acknowledged Daboll may not be held in the highest regard by Giants fans because of a poor 19-34 record, but the critics may be missing the point. As Palmer explained, “What doesn’t get seen is his ability to teach. I’m a quarterback coach, but at the end of the day I’m a teacher. I’ve seen Brian Daboll be one of, honestly if not the best at teaching the game.”

Getting into specifics, Palmer identified what Daboll does to make a young signal-caller more comfortable in the pros: “I don’t mean installing the offense and explaining what we want on this play. I mean teaching the game, the situational side of it. When to be aggressive, when not, and just meet guys where they’re at. I’ve seen it with Josh, I’ve seen it with other guys.”

That’s quite an endorsement for a head coach who has presided over consistent mediocrity at football’s most important position during three seasons with the Giants. If Daboll has one legitimate excuse, it’s how he’s never had the QB1 he wants.

Daboll inherited Daniel Jones, then muddled through with Tyrod Taylor, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock. Now, Daboll has his guy after Giants general manager Joe Schoen dealt three picks on draft day.

Palmer believes the better fit of player and coach will make a positive difference for Daboll: “I just kind of have felt for a couple years that I can’t wait until Brian can get his guy that he picked, that he brought in. I can’t wait until he can come in and start from scratch with somebody and just teach, because I think he’s one of the best teachers in the game.”

Daboll living up to those flattering descriptions will depend on how quickly he can develop Dart into something akin to Allen.

Giants Need Their Own Josh Allen

Much of Allen’s success is owed to his physical frame and versatile athleticism. The 6-foot-5, 237-pounder can make all the throws and is a bruising runner.

Daboll was able to turn Allen’s raw upside into something special. His attempts to do the same for Dart will hinge on refining the 22-year-old’s core mechanics.

Ball placement will be key, but there’s nothing wrong with Dart’s arm strength. Not after he threw for 10.8 yards per attempt, as well as averaging 329.2 yards a game for the Rebels in 2024, according to Sports Reference.

Dart’s arm talent won’t waste a gifted stable of receivers led by last season’s rookie sensation Malik Nabers, but Daboll may be more intrigued by his new QB’s rushing skills. One look at this option run for a 29-yard touchdown against Auburn, when Reel Analytics clocked Dart at “19.4 mph,” will already have Daboll adding varieties of designed quarterback runs to the playbook.

The mix of physical talents and scheme is right for the Giants, but the question is when will Dart get to put Daboll’s theories into practice? It’s not easy to gauge because strong-armed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston sit atop the depth chart.

Their presence is why not everybody is convinced by the plan for Dart. Making him sit and wait will only delay Daboll’s chance to show what he can do with the QB of his choosing.

Waiting won’t be good for Daboll’s job security when he’s already under pressure from above. Yet, showing patience with Dart’s development might be responsible and better for the long-term future of the franchise.

However long it takes, the relationship between Dart and Daboll will define how quickly the Giants can become competitive.