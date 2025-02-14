Bills Josh Allen is in Danger of Becoming the Next Best QB to Never Win a Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a sad day for many Buffalo Bills fans, who watched the Kansas City Chiefs again play in a game they had been waiting to be part of since 1994.

The good news for Buffalo fans is that Kansas City fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22, preventing quarterback Patrick Mahomes from winning his fourth Super Bowl ring and the first-ever NFL franchise to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts brought home his first ring, and now he’s the second starting quarterback, along with Mahomes, from this era of young quarterbacks to win it all.

Hurts isn’t viewed as one of the top-five quarterbacks in the NFL, but he fills his role nicely, and they couldn’t have won the Super Bowl without him.

Three quarterbacks NFL fans view on the same level as Mahomes are Lamar Jackson(Baltimore Ravens), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), and Josh Allen(Buffalo Bills).

All three are under 30, and only Burrow, in his second season in the NFL, reached the Super Bowl in 2021.

Right now, Burrow, Jackson, and Allen are all on paths to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but none want to be looked at like former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, the greatest quarterback of all time, to never win a Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow

While Joe Burrow has been to the game before, he doesn’t have the best chance of winning it all.

The Bengals play in the AFC North, the most challenging division in football, with the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are always in the playoffs.

Burrow threw for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns this season and still didn’t make the playoffs.

Cincinnati’s roster has many holes, and its owner, Mike Brown, has been unwilling to spend money to keep top-tier players.

The Bengals don’t seem like a franchise willing to do the little things to win a Super Bowl, and Burrow might have to leave town to win a ring.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson seems in a good spot to win a Super Bowl because the Ravens have a Super Bowl-winning head coach in John Harbaugh and a winning culture.

Baltimore will figure it out one day with Jackson since they have been close so many times.

The way the Ravens draft and develop players, the organization will find their third Super Bowl in franchise history with Jackson leading the way.

I don’t have any concerns with Jackson winning a Super Bowl, but I do with Josh Allen.

Josh Allen

Allen is currently the best quarterback in the NFL, but he has yet to reach a Super Bowl, and a lot of that isn’t his fault.

The 28-year-old has done everything he can the last six seasons in the playoffs but still falls short every time.

When the Bills need a stop in a postseason game against Kansas City, they never get it, and why should I believe that will ever happen?

Buffalo isn’t exactly an organization you can trust in January. They never won a Super Bowl, and their head coach, Sean McDermott, isn’t like John Harbaugh, who has won the game with a different roster.

McDermott was the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator in Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos, but he has no big-game experience as an NFL head coach.

The roster isn’t that great. There are a bunch of holes on the defense in the secondary and on the defensive line, and they lack a few playmakers at the receiving position.

The way general manager Brandon Beane has drafted in the first round the past couple of years should scare Bills fans. He drafted a cornerback in Kaiir Elam, a liability on the field, and tight end Dalton Kincaid, who’s above average.

The Bills Need More Help for Allen

Hitting on first-round picks is the best way to put talent around Allen and make a Super Bowl run. Look at what the Chiefs have done the last few years in the first round, drafting cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive end George Karlaftis, and wide receiver Xavier Worthy, all of whom played significant roles on this year’s and past teams.

Allen needs help from his teammates if Buffalo wants to win a Super Bowl, and the organization should not be trusted that it will be able to do so over the next few years.

Kansas City isn’t going anywhere, the Ravens are great, the Bengals can win on any given Sunday, the Denver Broncos have a Super Bowl-winning head coach, Sean Payton, and a nice rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, to build around, and the Los Angeles Chargers have a fantastic coach in Jim Harbaugh and great quarterback Justin Herbert.

The AFC isn’t getting any more manageable, and if the Bills’ roster doesn’t improve, Allen will be unable to get through all these teams over the next few years.