Bills Cut Ties With Former 1,000-Yard Playmaker Before Steelers Game

The Buffalo Bills are moving on from one of the team’s playmakers. Buffalo announced the news on the eve of the team’s preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills announced the release of wide receiver Mac Dalena, a move made in order to create a roster spot for center Sincere Haynesworth. Buffalo also revealed the signing of Haynesworth in a corresponding move.

Dalena was previously signed by the Bills on June 1. The wideout also had short stints with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks prior to joining the Bills.

Releasing Dalena was just one of a plethora of moves that the Bills will be making in the coming days. NFL teams have until Sunday, August 30, to finalize their 53-man rosters.

Ex-Bills WR Mac Dalena Is a Former 1,000-Yard Wide Receiver

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Dalena flashed during his final college football season at Fresno State but has been unable to establish himself as NFL receiver. The wideout posted 64 catches for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns during 13 appearances in 2024.

“Undersized receiver with good senior production,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in a pre-draft scouting report of the receiver. “Dalena has good straight-line speed and was a strong tester across the board at his pro day. He’s tough in traffic and can catch when contested, using every inch of his length to bring the ball in from outside of his frame.

“However, he’s not very sudden underneath to separate and lacks the overall length to win 50/50 balls down the field. While he has experience at all three receiver positions, Dalena will have to prove he can get open from the slot to make a roster.”

Bills Rumors: Mecole Hardman & Trent Sherfield Are Among the Potential Roster Cuts

Buffalo still has difficult decisions to make with the remaining wide receivers on the roster. Two veterans who face an uncertain future in Buffalo are Mecole Hardman and Trent Sherfield.

“Hardman’s best path to the 53-man roster is as the primary punt returner, because his skill set on offense and how little they would use it really doesn’t justify keeping him,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote in an August 26, story titled, “Who’s on the Bills’ roster bubble? 14 players fighting for the final 4 or 5 spots.”

“It doesn’t help that the Bills’ current wide receiver injuries to Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman both seem to be trending positively toward Week 1. In recent weeks, Hardman has been challenged by backup running back and kickoff returner Ray Davis for the punt returner job, and Davis has come a long way in fielding punts. On top of that, Hardman did not practice Tuesday, which could mean a poorly timed injury.”

The Bills Face Difficult Decisions With Wide Receiver Cuts

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg projects the Bills to keep the following six wide receivers: DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Skyler Bell and Hardman. This means Sherfield would be on the outside looking in when it comes to making the final roster.

“To keep a punt returner or not? That’s the question,” Getzenberg noted on August 24. “The Bills showed they are wondering about it themselves by trying out Ray Davis, who is the primary kickoff returner, at punt returner to start both preseason games.

“Hardman has played behind other receivers, and if the Bills can go Davis at both returner spots, that opens a space elsewhere. Injuries could end up forcing the Bills to keep a six, so Hardman is on for now as he serves multiple roles, but that could easily change.”