Bills’ Offensive Theory Confirmed by Texans HC DeMeco Ryans After Week 1

It wasn’t easy, but the Buffalo Bills started the season 1-0 after going down to Houston on Sunday and defeating the Texans 36-31.

Many people wanted to see what the Bills’ offense would look like since Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott this offseason and promoted offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach.

Even though McDermott is a defensive-minded head coach, that doesn’t mean he didn’t have input on what the offense would look like. However, Brady didn’t seem to make many changes in play calling from last season to this season, and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans thought they were running the same plays as before.

“Pretty much the same plays they ran before,” Ryans said on Monday about Buffalo’s offense, via Aaron Wilson.

DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid Came up Huge in Week 1

The offense looked similar to what it has been the last few seasons, but two things stood out: wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Moore came into his first game with the Bills and put on a show, recording five receptions on eight targets for 100 yards and one touchdown.

The Bills haven’t had a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver for Josh Allen to throw to since they traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in the offseason of 2023. But Moore looks the part, and he better be, considering that Buffalo traded a 2026 second-round pick to acquire him from the Chicago Bears.

Kincaid also made a significant impact with five receptions for 130 yards, which is the most yards in a single game for a Bills tight end since 1967.

Of course, Kincaid won’t go off every week, but it is nice to see balance on offense, with the running game featuring James Cook and the passing game featuring Moore at wide receiver and Kincaid at tight end getting great looks.

Brady Picked up His First NFL Head Coaching Win

It was great to see Brady secure his first win as an NFL head coach, especially against a team that is at the same competitive level as the Bills. It would be one thing to get your first NFL win over a team like the Miami Dolphins, who might win fewer than three games this season. However, winning on the road against the Texans, who reached the divisional round and lost to the New England Patriots last season, must feel incredible.

“It feels good to start the season off right, Josh Allen said on Sunday, via The Team’s website. “Obviously, Coach Joe getting his first win as an NFL head coach takes a lot of time, a lot of effort to get into a position to be able to do that, and I’m really happy for him. He called a heck of a game.”

Now Brady will look to get another win in just a few days when the Bills take on the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium on Thursday night.