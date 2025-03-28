5 Bills Players Likely to Make a Cameo in Team’s Hallmark Christmas Movie

The Buffalo Bills are hitting the big screen.

The Hallmark Channel took to social media on March 27 to announce that the Bills would be getting their own movie in the network’s slate of Christmas films this year. The network called on Bills safety Damar Hamlin to announce the movie, titled “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story.”

This marks the second time that Hallmark has featured an NFL team after producing a movie centered around the Kansas City Chiefs last holiday season. That movie featured cameos from a host of Chiefs players, including Mecole Hardman and head coach Andy Reid.

While Hallmark has yet to announce any further details of the upcoming Bills Christmas movie, there are some clear candidates to make appearances.

Josh Allen Could Make Film Debut

If Hallmark is looking for a big name, it doesn’t get any bigger than the reigning league MVP. Josh Allen is becoming one of the most recognized faces in the NFL, appearing in national commercials and dominating celebrity news headlines with now-fiancee Hailee Steinfeld.

This could be a difficult get for the Hallmark Channel, especially since last year’s Chiefs movie didn’t get big names like Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce (though his mother, Donna Kelce, did make an appearance). Allen will also be a bit busy during the offseason, with a rumored wedding date at the end of May.

Dion Dawkins Ready for the Limelight

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is made for the spotlight. He has one of the biggest personalities on the team and has plenty of experience on screen. As SI.com noted, Dawkins made an appearance in Toronto for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 alongside superstars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena.

ESPN commentator Pat McAfee, serving as announcer for the WWE Elimination Chamber broadcast, pumped up Dawkins at the appearance.

“He’s an electrifying individual who would fit in very well at the WWE,” McAfee said.

Dawkins was also the team’s Payton Man of the Year nominee, giving him even more stature.

Damar Hamlin Already Has the National Stature

It may not be a coincidence that the Hallmark Channel tapped Hamlin to announce the movie. The Bills safety gained national prominence after he suffered cardiac arrest after taking a hard hit to the chest in a 2023 game, then used the attention to promote heart health.

Hamlin just returned to the team on a one-year contract and could be a natural fit for the movie.

The Top Brass Could Appear

Last year’s movie featured the Chiefs’ head coach, so the Bills movie could follow suit and include Sean McDermott. He’s one of the longest-tenured figures on the team other than Dawkins.

If the movie features McDermott, they could also call in general manager Brandon Beane or co-owner Terry Pegula. Some famous Bills alums like Steve Tasker, Jim Kelly, or Thurman Thomas — who have all remained close with the organization — could also be top candidates.

Keon Coleman a Darkhorse Candidate

Even though wide receiver Keon Coleman has only been on the team for a year — and even though his performance got mixed reviews from McDermott — he is already one of the most popular players among fans. Coleman has a big personality and had already landed some commercials, making him a strong candidate for the Hallmark movie.